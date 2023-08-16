Three tropical storms now in the Pacific Ocean are not forecast to impact Maui, according to the National Hurricane Center public advisories.

Tropical Storm Greg continues on a westward path and will not impact Maui, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, the storm was about 605 miles south southeast of Hilo on the Big Island, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is moving at nearly 14 mph with sustained maximum winds of 50 mph, with higher gusts. Little change is expected in the next 24 hours, followed by gradual weakening.

Its westward motion is expected to continue through Thursday, before shifting towards the

west-southwest late Thursday and Friday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

Tropical Storm Hilary has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph is moving at 14 mph in a west northwest path up the coast of Mexico.

Large swells generated by Hilary will affect portions of the coast of southwestern Mexico and the Baja California peninsula over the next few days.

As of 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Tropical Storm Fernanda had maximum sustained winds nearing 65 mph and was moving west at nearly 15 mph.

Continued rapid weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, with Fernanda likely to become a post-tropical remnant low within a couple days, according to the National Hurricane Center.