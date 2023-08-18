The search continues in a closed area of Lahaina Town where a deadly fire claimed the lives of more than 100 people. The public is warned to stay out. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi (Aug. 16-17, 2023)

The State and Maui County Joint Information Centers have issued a reminder to the public that access to the closed area of Lahaina applies to all unauthorized personnel.

According to Maui police, several media members have been contacted and warned by law enforcement after going into the affected area.

“Going forward, and until further notice, there will be zero tolerance for anyone who trespasses, including residents of the affected area, the news media, and the general public, which could result in a citation or arrest,” police said in a news release. “The area is not safe, and it is disrespectful for anyone to wander around without authorization.”

The Maui Police Department asks for patience at this time. Once active search and recovery efforts are completed, officials say they will attempt to provide access. In the meantime, joint information points have vowed to continue to distribute videos and photographs as often as possible.