‘Āina Momona has distributed $1.25 million for relief efforts following the devastating Maui wildfires. The Honolulu-based, grassroots nonprofit organization began fundraising through its website on Aug. 9 and has collected over 25,000 contributions from individuals worldwide.

“We are devastated by this tragedy. We consider West Maui part of our ‘Āina Momona ‘ohana,” said Trisha Kehaulani Watson-Sproat, ‘Āina Momona vice president. “We are so grateful that we have fundraising partners who enable us to turn around donations coming into us quickly and get them families who have lost so much.”

The nonprofit has provided over $150,000 to individual families for emergency assistance and made a $100,000 donation to the Maui Historical Society for a Cultural Resource Recovery Program.

Its most significant action to date is a $1 million charitable contribution to Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund.

“The greatest need right now is direct support for families,” said Watson-Sproat. “We know bigger, long-term support is coming, but we are focusing our work on sending families money to cover their bills and immediate needs. We encourage others to do the same. These families need to know we see them and are here to support them.”

The organization continues to accept donations for direct distribution to families, and lists verified fundraisers for families who lost their homes in the wildfires on its website at www.kaainamomona.org/maui.

‘Āina Momona plans to distribute funds until all resources are exhausted, with direct distributions to families made daily.