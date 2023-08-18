Small Business Administration loans may be available to businesses to repair or replace disaster-damaged property, inventory, and supplies or meet their necessary financial obligations. Disaster loans help restore businesses to pre-disaster conditions, and, in some cases, protect from future disasters.

They cannot be used to expand or upgrade businesses and cannot exceed the verified uninsured disaster loss. Homeowners and renters may also be eligible for SBA loans to repair or replace disaster-related damages to homes or personal property.

If you sustained physical damage to your business of any size, you may be eligible for up to $2 million in Business Physical Disaster Loans for the repair or replacement of real estate, inventories, machinery, equipment and all other physical losses.

If you are a homeowner or renter, FEMA may refer you to the SBA to apply for low-interest loans to replace or repair disaster-damaged real estate and personal property including automobiles.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The deadline to apply for SBA physical damage loans is Oct. 10, 2023.

Small businesses, small agricultural businesses, and nonprofits that have not experienced physical damage but have sustained significant economic losses as a result of the fires, may be eligible for up to $2 million in Economic Injury Disaster Loans to meet necessary financial obligations. The deadline to apply for EIDL is May 10, 2024.

SBA Business Recovery Center

Hawaiʻi Technology Development Corporation

Maui Research Technology Center

Building # A, Ste. 119 (Conference Room)

590 Lipoa Pkwy.

Kīhei, HI 96753

Mondays – Fridays, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

To apply for any SBA loan, you must first register with FEMA at DisasterAssistance.gov. After registering with FEMA, businesses and homeowners who would like to apply for SBA loans should visit DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

More information is available at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov. Questions can be directed to SBA’s Customer Service Center via email at [email protected] or phone at 800-659-2955, Mondays through Sundays from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hawai‘i time.