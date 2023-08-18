An unsafe water notice is still in effect for fire affected areas Upcountry and in parts of Lahaina.

The advisory remains in effect for certain areas of Lahaina (see map) and Upper Kula until further notice and states that residents should not drink and/or boil water. The impacted areas Upcountry can be viewed on maps here. Please note that Lower Kimo Drive is affected (it is listed as Lower Kimo Road on the map).

Water buffalos are available at Copp Road and Kula Highway, and not at Kula Fire Station as previously mentioned, according to Council member Yuki Lei Sugimura. Other water buffalos are placed at Crater Road, Rice Park, Kula Community Center and Kēōkea.

Bottled water in affected areas should be used for all drinking, brushing teeth, ice making and food preparation until further notice.

Residents are unable to treat the water in any way to make it safe for consumption. Note that heat releases the volatile organic chemicals in the water. Water users in the affected areas are advised to limit the use of hot water, limit shower and bathing time and use lukewarm water and a ventilated area, use a dishwasher and the air dry setting to wash dishes, wash clothing in cold water and avoid using clothes dryer, not to use swimming pools or hot tubs, and to use proper ventilation when using water indoors.

There is currently no projection to when the advisory will be lifted, and will depend on the results of water sampling.

Water sampling will continue today Aug. 18 and Sunday Aug. 20. Water testing will continue for some time to ensure it is safe for drinking. Testing will continue for some time to ensure drinking water is safe. The County must follow State Dept. of Health and federal Environmental Protection Agency regulations.

Sugimura said she has urged the administration to provide more frequent and clarifying information regarding the water situation to ensure residents are aware of the water quality.

“Please continue sharing information with your friends and neighbors. We have requested digital traffic signs be place along the highway to provide water information and also for additional water buffalo stations be place Upcountry. We are also looking into bathing and laundry relief for impacted residents,” said Council member Sugimura in an email update to constituents.