A resource fair for federal fire recovery assistance will be held Aug. 19 at the Malcolm Center in Kīhei. Photo courtesy of Maui Economic Development Board

Today, Maui residents in need of disaster assistance or who suffered the loss of personal documents during the Maui wildfires can seek help from a number of federal agencies at a resource fair hosted by U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda.

It will operate from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Maui Economic Development Board’s Malcom Center, 1305 North Holopono St., Suite 5 in Kīhei.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said Saturday that FEMA recognizes that some people who need help have lost everything, including their documents needed to obtain federal and other assistance.

She said the disaster assistance staff on Maui would work with individuals to help them obtain replacement documents that they need or supply information about where the documents can be obtained.

Representatives from the following agencies will be on-hand to assist impacted individuals:

U.S. Department of State (Passport Replacement)

FEMA (Disaster Aid)

The Social Security Administration (Social Security Card Replacement)

U.S. Postal Service (Mail Support)

The Veterans Administration (Veterans Benefits)

Veterans Affairs Pacific Island Health Care System (Health Care Support)

Small Business Administration (Small Business Support)

USDA Farm Service Agency & Rural Development (Agricultural Support for Producers and Communities)

Hawaiʻi Disability Rights Center (Legal and Advocacy Services)

Project Vision (Medical and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Benefits)

Hawaiian Spiritual Comfort

Maui Economic Opportunity (Housing Assistance)

Maui Economic Opportunity will be providing shuttle service from the shelter at the South Maui Community Park Gym to the federal resource fair. The shuttle is reserved for those staying in shelters or community members directly impacted by the fires.

This event is closed to the media, and no videography or photography will be allowed.

For more information, go to http://tokuda.house.gov/ ­­­­­