Hawaiʻi Tours seeking volunteers for fire recovery help with clean-up, housing, food
Hawaiʻi Tours usually conducts Road to Hana tours and transportation to tours and activities around the island of Maui, but since the fires the company has ceased those operations and is focusing entirely on fire recovery efforts and disaster relief.
The company is seeking donations and local volunteers to help with clean-up, housing, food and medical supplies.
If you can contribute in any way or need more information, go to mauisupport.org.
