Hawaiian Telcom is providing free community WiFi and phone service at three Maui shelters: War Memorial Gym in Wailuku, Kīhei Gym and Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani. (Photo Credit: Hawaiian Telcom)

Hawaiian Telcom, with the help of 40 employees from neighbor islands, have restored connectivity this week to the company’s central offices in Lahaina and Nāpili.

As a result, more than 1,500 customers, including the Maui Police Department and key establishments such as banks and hotels in West Maui, have their communication services fully operational once again, the company said in a news release.

In total, communication services have been restored to more than 11,000 customers in Nāpili, Kā’anapali, Kapalua and Makawao. Phone service has been restored in Kula, and crews continue to work on restoring internet service there.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura said in a news release: “Their swift action to restore connectivity and to stand up WiFi and phone service in Maui shelters was extremely helpful to impacted community members who need to get in touch with loved ones.”

Previously, Hawaiian Telcom announced:

The company is providing free community WiFi and phone service at three Maui shelters: War Memorial Gym in Wailuku, Kīhei Gym and Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani.



New poles and fiber were placed over Honoapiʻilani Highway and on Dickenson Street to Hawaiian Telcom’s Central Office, restoring connectivity to Lahaina and Nāpili.



Customers can call 808-643-MAUI (6284) or click here to submit an online request for assistance, including free call forwarding, waiving equipment charges and pausing billing charges for customers affected by the wildfires.



For the latest information and updates, please visit hawaiiantel.com/maui. This site includes information on Maui service disruptions, restoration updates and support as well as information about an employee-spearheaded collection of needed items and a link to donate funds to support Maui.



For safety, please avoid downed lines as they could be active electric lines that are dangerous to touch. Moving them could also hamper restoration efforts. To report fallen utility poles or cables or contact the customer support team, please call (808) 643-6111 or visit hawaiiantel.com/supportform.