Kaiser Permanente will permanently close two mobile first aid stations on Sunday: at the War Memorial Gym at 8 a.m. and and Nāpili Plaza at 4 p.m.

Kaiser Permanente will continue to provide medical services at no cost to its members and the public at these locations in Lahaina. Pharmacy courier services are also available at these sites.

Kaiser Permanente’s Mobile Health Vehicle located at Lahaina Gateway: Providing first aid and pediatric services. It also offers OB/GYN services every Friday.



Kaiser Permanente First Aid Station located at the Hyatt Regency Lahaina, Lahaina Ballroom: Providing first aid services

These locations are open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week (weather permitting). More information and updates are available at kp.org/hawaii.

For prescription refills, members can visit kp.org/pharmacy or call 808-643-7979. Pharmacy locations at our Maui Lani or Wailuku medical offices.

Maui Lani Medical Office pharmacy: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wailuku Medical Office pharmacy: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. (Closed from noon to 1 p.m.)

Kīhei Medical Office Pharmacy: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Closed from noon to 1 p.m.)

We are taking immediate action to minimize any impact on our members’ health care. Patient care services have been redirected to virtual platforms and to our Maui Lani and Wailuku Medical Offices and Kīhei Clinic during this time.

As our community continues to come to grips with the emotional impact of this disaster, Kaiser Permanente, in partnership with the Queen’s Health System, is offering critical mental health and addiction services and resources. These services are available to the public.

Call us Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Maui and other Neighbor Islands: 1-888-945-7600

Oahu: 808-432-7600

For after-hours care, call the Crisis Line of Hawaii:

Maui and other Neighbor Islands: 1-800-753-6879

Oahu: 808-832-3100

For 24/7 advice, call:

Hawaiʻi CARES 988

Hawaiʻi CARES 988 is a 24/7, free support service for help with crisis, mental health and substance abuse. If you need mental health-related or addiction crisis support, or are worried about someone else, you can also call or text 988 (TTY 711) or visit the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline’s chat for free, confidential support with a trained crisis counselor. The lifeline is provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.