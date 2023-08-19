Maui County providing mobile waste, hygiene facilities to community-led resiliency hubs
The Maui County Department of Environmental Management is offering mobile waste and hygiene facilities to support grassroots resource locations.
Leaders of these community-led hubs are asked to contact the department at 808-270 –7880 or email [email protected] with their requests for the following services:
- Rubbish dumpsters (please no charred fire debris)
- Cardboard recycling bins
- Portable toilets
- Handwashing stations
- Mobile showers
Supplies of these mobile hygiene and waste facilities are limited. We appreciate the patience of hub leaders as the department works to allocate the appropriate resources to these hubs based on their needs and capacity.
These community-led hubs are located throughout neighborhoods significantly impacted by last week’s wildfires. They are providing valuable resources and assistance during these challenging times.
There are also county-run supply distributions at Lahaina Gateway Center and Nāpili Plaza.
In addition, a centralized, online hub to respond to the impacts of the Maui Wildfire Disaster was launched at mauinuistrong.info .
The County of Maui’s “Maui Nui Strong” site offers information on how to donate, volunteer, offer services, and locate support. It is administered through the county’s Office of Economic Development, and will be utilized to connect people to resources and services.