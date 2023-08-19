The Hawaiʻi Farmers Union United encourages all food producers impacted by fire, severe winds and loss of markets due to the 2023 Maui fires and disaster to complete the Maui Producer Impact & Support Survey.

This survey will help the union and partners identify potential federal and private funding resources and provide direct support specific to your needs to aid in recovery.

This survey will take 5-10 minutes to complete. Please share this survey, and direct all impacted food producers you know to this link: https://hfuuhi.org/maui-response/

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Questions? Contact Hunter Heaivilin, the union’s Advocacy Director: (808) 391-8687 or [email protected]. To complete the survey via phone, please contact Amanda Shaw, Oʻahu Agriculture and Conservation Association: (808) 429-5310.

Note to producers: This survey is for all impacted producers, whether or not you are an HFUU member. We will be in contact with you within a week, once you complete the survey. As soon as it is safe to do so, please document and take clear photos of any damage.