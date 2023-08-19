Fire Survivor Resources

Maui food producers impacted by fires encouraged to take survey for recovery efforts

August 19, 2023, 2:04 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Hawaiʻi Farmers Union United encourages all food producers impacted by fire, severe winds and loss of markets due to the 2023 Maui fires and disaster to complete the Maui Producer Impact & Support Survey.

This survey will help the union and partners identify potential federal and private funding resources and provide direct support specific to your needs to aid in recovery.

This survey will take 5-10 minutes to complete. Please share this survey, and direct all impacted food producers you know to this link: https://hfuuhi.org/maui-response/

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Questions? Contact Hunter Heaivilin, the union’s Advocacy Director: (808) 391-8687 or [email protected]. To complete the survey via phone, please contact Amanda Shaw, Oʻahu Agriculture and Conservation Association: (808) 429-5310.

Note to producers: This survey is for all impacted producers, whether or not you are an HFUU member. We will be in contact with you within a week, once you complete the survey. As soon as it is safe to do so, please document and take clear photos of any damage.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments