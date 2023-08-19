Maui Health will host a toy drive on Sunday for employees and providers who lost their homes and personal belongings in the fires.

As of today, Maui Health and the Maui Health Foundation have found temporary accommodations for all employees and medical staff members who lost their homes.

“Beyond providing shelter, thanks to the kindness of our fellow healthcare providers and Maui Health team, we have also provided bedding, clothing, toiletries and essential household items for these individuals in need,” said Dr. Vic Ayers, Orthopedic Surgeon and Chief of Staff at Maui Health. “As circumstances evolve, we’re now receiving requests for children’s toys, and so we’re extending an invitation to the public to join our toy drive and support the healthcare heroes affected by the fires.”

The Maui Health Medical Staff Office team will be available to accept donations on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The collection will take place in Maui Memorial Medical Center’s circular driveway, adjacent to the main lobby entrance. Donors can conveniently drive up to the main lobby and stay in their vehicles. Maui Health team members will assist in collecting donations from cars. For more information, visit www.mauihealth.org/wildfire.