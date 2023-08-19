Downed power lines and fire damage along Honoapiʻilani Highway. Aug. 8, 2023 (Photo Credit: Cammy Clark/Maui Now)

Maui United Way has activated its Maui Fire Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to individuals directly impacted by the disaster.

The organization is offering $1,000 in emergency financial assistance per adult in several ways, including pre-paid Visa cards, PayPal, Venmo or direct deposit to personal bank accounts.

“We believe direct financial payments are important because they let families determine their own needs,” saind Nicholas Winfrey, president of the Maui United Way. “Having the ability to choose those needs and preferences is empowering. Maui is one of the most culturally diverse places in the country. Comfort food means different things to different people.”

Each adult who meets the criteria needs to complete a simple form at mauiunitedway.org/individualrelief. People who need help completing the financial assistance form, including translation services, should dial 211.

“While this fund only scratches the surface for impacted families, we hope these funds will help Maui’s fire survivors to purchase some of their most urgently needed items,” Winfrey said.