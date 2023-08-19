Parts of Lahaina and Kula are under a unsafe water advisory and should use bottled water for things like drinking, brushing teeth, ice making and food preparation. (Photo Credit: Blue Hawaiian)

The Unsafe Water Advisory for the Lahaina water system was expanded on Aug. 18 to include the area from Kaniau Road to Leialiʻi Parkway, according to Maui County.

The advisory remains in effect for Lahaina and Upper Kula.

Until further notice, residents in these areas should only use bottled water for things like drinking, brushing teeth, ice making and food preparation. At this time, residents in areas impacted by the unsafe water advisory are not able to treat the water in any way to make it safe to consume.

Drinking water sites are set up in many areas of Lahaina and Kula.

Water sampling will continue on Sunday and beyond to ensure drinking it is safe.

When it comes to health and safety, the county must follow state Department of Health and federal Environmental Protection Agency regulations.

Updated maps of the areas impacted by the unsafe water advisory are available on the Department of Water Supply website, www.mauicounty.gov/water.