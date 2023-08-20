The number of confirmed fatalities remained at 114 souls this weekend. Maui police have identified five more individuals publicly today, following notification of next of kin, bringing the number of public ID confirmations to 11.

The following individuals were identified today:

Conchita Sagudang, 75, of Lahaina

Danilo Sagudang, 55, of Lahaina

Rodolfo Rocutan, 76, of Lahaina

Jonathan Somaoang, 76, of Lahaina

Angelita Vasquez, 88, of Lahaina

Other victims of the Maui Wildfire Disaster identified earlier include: Donna Gomes, 71, of Lahaina; Melva Benjamin, 71, of Lahaina; Virginia Dofa, 90, of Lahaina; Alfredo Galinato, 79, of Lahaina; Robert Dyckman, 74, of Lahaina; and Buddy Jantoc, 79, of Lahaina.

Police say 16 other individuals have been identified, but their family has not been located or notified of their passing.

“It is with a heavy heart that the County of Maui and the Maui Police Department confirms the following identities of the victims involved in the West Maui Wildfire incident. Our hearts go out to the families, friends, and community affected by this devastating event,” Maui police said in a press release update.

MPD say department personnel and assisting partners have been working to ensure that proper protocols are followed while notifying the families of the victims involved. “Our priority is to handle this situation with the utmost sensitivity and respect for those who are grieving,” police said.

“We understand that this is an incredibly difficult time for the families, and we ask that the media and the public respect the privacy of the grieving families. We will continue to work closely with the families to ensure that they are updated and supported throughout this process. We extend our gratitude to the community for their support and understanding during this challenging time,” police said.