The Maui Interscholastic League announced plans to release a Fall Sports schedule in the near future, with tentative games for West Maui schools that have yet to reopen following the Aug. 8 devastating wildfires.

In a press release announcement, MIL executive director Joseph Balangitao Jr. said, the league, “extends its heartfelt sympathy and support for Lahaina and our Maui ʻohana during this most difficult time.”

He said school athletics will be an important part of the healing process for all Maui communities.

“These schedules, which include both public and private schools in Maui County, are being developed to accommodate the fluid circumstances created by the Maui wildfires. All options are being considered and may include game rescheduling when possible based on venue availability. Due to the limitations of the school calendar, forfeits and/or teams not participating or completing the Fall Season may be necessary, but every accommodation will be made to help support our teams,” according to the release.

Any scheduled games for Lahainaluna and King Kekaulike on all of the schedules are tentative pending school reopening dates.

“The focus for these schools will be to ensure safety and make certain that student athletes will not jeopardize their academic progress and graduation standing,” according to the MIL. “We thank all of our Maui families for their patience and understanding as we work together to support our student athletes.: