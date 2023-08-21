The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is asking for the return of a front loader that went missing in Māʻalaea.

The Case Loader 521D, staged off Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) and North Kīhei Road (Route 310), was last seen on Saturday. A police report has been filed, however, if it is returned safely to its staging area there will be no questions asked.

The loader was being used to set traffic control devices. It is marked with the State Seal and decals that read: “Hawai‘i Department of Transportation, Highways Division, For Official Use Only.”

Loaders are used to remove large objects that may become hazards on roadways such as dirt, rocks, fallen trees, appliances, furniture, and more. Loaders are also used for minor grading and to lift heavy materials such as concrete barriers.

Anyone with tips on the stolen loader call 911.