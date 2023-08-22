While travel to West Maui continues to be discouraged following a deadly wildfire that decimated Lahaina’s historic Front Street, government officials emphasized the importance to visit other parts of Maui and neighboring Hawaiian Islands.

In alignment with Gov. Josh Green, the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority urges visitors to refrain from going to West Maui —including Lahaina, Nāpili, Kāʻanapali, and Kapalua — as a means of respect to the people and places that have been lost in Lahaina during this devastating tragedy. The Aug. 8 fire is the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. this century, killing at least 114 people.

The impacted area of Lahaina remains off limits to the public as the search and recovery efforts continue.

During a press conference Monday, Green said they would share when people could return to visit West Maui. As of right now, only returning residents and authorized emergency relief workers should come. Green’s sixth emergency proclamation, issued on Aug. 19 remains in place, with all nonessential travel to West Maui being strongly discouraged for the duration of the proclamation through Oct. 17, 2023.

“But all of the other areas of Maui…and the rest of Hawai‘i are safe,” Green said. “When you come, you will support our local economy and help speed the recovery of the people that are suffering right now.”

Travelers are encouraged to continue visiting other areas of Maui — including Kahului, Wailuku, Kīhei, Wailea, Mākena, Pāʻia and Hāna —, as well as the other Hawaiian Islands of Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island.

Visit mauistrong.hawaii.gov for the latest on Maui emergency management, recovery information, and how to can kōkua (help).

