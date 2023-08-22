Maui police on Tuesday evening confirmed the identity of eight more individuals as victims of the Lahaina wildfire disaster including:

Clyde Wakida, 74, of Lahaina; Todd Yamafuji, 68, of Lahaina; Antonia Molina, 64, of Lahaina; Freeman Tam Lung, 59, of Lahaina; Theresa Cook, 72, of California; Joseph Schilling, 67, of Lahaina; Narciso Baylosis Jr., 67, of Lahaina; and Vanessa Baylosis, 67, of Lahaina.

To date, police have identified a total of 21 individuals publicly following notification of next of kin.

Previously announced victims of the Maui Wildfire Disaster include: Douglas Gloege, 59, of Lahaina; Juan Deleon, 45, of Lahaina; Conchita Sagudang, 75, of Lahaina; Danilo Sagudang, 55, of Lahaina; Rodolfo Rocutan, 76, of Lahaina; Jonathan Somaoang, 76, of Lahaina; Angelita Vasquez, 88, of Lahaina; Donna Gomes, 71, of Lahaina; Melva Benjamin, 71, of Lahaina; Virginia Dofa, 90, of Lahaina; Alfredo Galinato, 79, of Lahaina; Robert Dyckman, 74, of Lahaina; and Buddy Jantoc, 79, of Lahaina.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Police say 22 other individuals have been identified, but their family has not been located or notified of their passing.

The number of confirmed fatalities stands at 115. The FBI said the list of those unaccounted for is now 1,000-1,100 individuals.

Crews have completed the search of single-story residential properties in the disaster area, and have turned their focus to the search of multi-story residential and commercial properties.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD