Maui Police Chief John Pelletier speaks at a County-led press conference regarding the recovery and identification of missing individuals linked to the Lahaina wildfire disaster. PC: Wendy Osher (8.22.23)

Maui police are now confirming a report of a Lahaina family who had located their son’s remains within their residence and brought him to a nearby police station.

The inquiry was raised by a member of the media during a press conference on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 in which officials discussed efforts to account for missing persons linked to the Maui Wildfire Disaster. Police released a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 23, saying they can now confirm the validity of the report.

Police say the individual’s biological relatives are residents of Mexico, and efforts are underway to conduct DNA testing to make a positive identification. The Maui Police Department and the Morgue Investigative Notification Task Force (MINT) only notify next of kin once scientific analysis is complete and positive identification has been made, according to police.

“The Maui Police Department is working tirelessly to ensure that accurate information is being disseminated to our communities,” the release stated.

Immediate family members of individuals who have been reported unaccounted for are urged to go to the county’s Family Assistance Center (Hyatt Regency’s Monarchy Ballroom, located at 200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina, HI 96761) between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Immediate family members of unaccounted-for individuals who live outside of Maui are asked to contact the FBI at 808-566-4300 or email HN-COMMAND-PO[email protected] to coordinate the submission of a DNA sample.

DNA samples that are collected at the Family Assistance Center are only used for the identification of wildfire victims and survivors and will not be stored or used for any other purpose.

Loved ones wishing to report an unaccounted individual are asked to email [email protected] and provide the following information:

First and last name of reporting party

Contact information, including a valid phone number of the reporting party

The relationship between the unaccounted individual and the reporting party

First and last name of the unaccounted individual

Age or date of birth of the unaccounted individual

Last known location at the time of the incident of the unaccounted individual

The last known physical address of the unaccounted individual

We understand that this is a trying time for everyone, and thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we work through this challenging period together.