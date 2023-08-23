This week, Maui Hotel & Lodging Association distributed $1.3 million to more than 60 Maui nonprofit organizations. Nonprofits were unable to receive their funding allocations at the Maui Charity Walk Reception Breakfast that was postponed in wake of the wildfires. Therefore, MHLA responded by hand delivering awarded funds raised from the Maui Charity Walk to those nonprofits in need. Any nonprofits displaced due to the wildfires are asked to contact Maui Hotel & Lodging Association to arrange delivery or pick up of checks.

“Maui nonprofits are a needed support system for our communities,” says Lisa Paulson, Executive Director of the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association. “With the hardships of the recent wildfires, it was crucial to make this hard-earned money available to them immediately.”

Of all the nonprofit participants, the top fundraising nonprofit agencies this year were honored with awards for the following amounts: Maui Economic Opportunity, $93,993 coming in at 3rdplace, Hale Kau Kau, $105,168 coming in at 2nd place, and in first place, Feed My Sheep with a total $150,410.

In addition to nonprofits, MHLA also recognizes properties and allied business members who raised significant funds for Maui County’s Charity Walk. The businesses who raised the most funds include VIP Foodservice in 2nd place with $12,716 and AMP Restaurants in 1st place with $13,849. The properties who raised the most funds include Hyatt Regency Maui in 3rd place with $31,291, Grand Wailea in 2nd place with $60,660, and The Westin Maui with $75,923.68.

Overall, this year’s 43rd Maui County Charity Walk raised a total $1,331,856 for Maui County which exceeds last year’s total by over $200,00. This year, statewide charity walks brought in over $2 million combined and marks the 13th consecutive year that MHLA successfully raised more than any other county in the state. Since MHLA started hosting the Charity Walk in 1980, Maui County has raised a cumulative total of $17.8 million with all money raised in Maui County benefiting residents of Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.