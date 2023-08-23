Maui County officials issued a warning on Wednesday about scams related to the collection of DNA samples in the aftermath of the Maui wildfire disaster.

The Family Assistance Center has received reports about Maui community members receiving calls from individuals or organizations claiming to be with “DNA Services.” These telephone calls are scams, and anyone receiving them should hang up immediately and report them to the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400.

Located at the Hyatt Regency’s Monarchy Ballroom in Kāʻanapali, the Family Assistance Center is currently the only location on Maui that is conducting DNA sampling to assist with the identification of remains. Staff members at the Family Assistance Center are not calling community members to request DNA samples, and any offer to collect a DNA sample outside of the Family Assistance Center has not been authorized by Maui County.

Any request for payment in connection with the collection of a DNA sample for identification purposes is a scam and should be reported to the Maui Police Department.

The Family Assistance Center (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina, HI 96761) is open daily from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. If you are the immediate family member of an individual who has been reported unaccounted for, please go to the Family Assistance Center to submit a DNA sample.

If you live outside of Maui, please contact the FBI at 808-566-4300 or email HN-COMMA[email protected] to coordinate the submission of a DNA sample.

DNA samples that are collected at the Family Assistance Center are only used for identification of wildfire victims and survivors and will not be stored or used for any other purpose.