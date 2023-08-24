Background image courtesy DLNR Hawaiʻi.

Maui County officials say they have validated 388 individuals who have been reported missing from the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire disaster.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation validated the names by assessing the first and last name of the person who is unaccounted for, and by a verified contact number for the person who reported the missing person.

“We’re releasing this list of names today because we know that it will help with the investigation,” said Police Chief John Pelletier. “We also know that once those names come out, it can and will cause pain for folks whose loved ones are listed. This is not an easy thing to do, but we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to make this investigation as complete and thorough as possible.”

As of Thursday, an additional 1,732 individuals who had originally been reported as unaccounted for have since been found safe and well, according to county officials.

The validated list of names of individuals who remain unaccounted for is below:

Louise Abihai

John Aeohuhu

Seth Alberico

Kalia Alberico

Jennifer Alviar

Generosa Amakata (aka Chun)

June Anbe

Christopher Anderson

John (aka Juan) Arquero

Adelina Arquero

Rolando Avincula

Samuel Back

Angelica Baclig

Ellen Bassford

Revelina Baybayan

Ken Beebe

Julian Bellin

Johanna (aka Jopie) Bergman

Luz Bernabe

Julie Bernades

Dorothy Best

Larry Botelho

Charlie Boy

Karrol Britton

Akili Bryant

Jennifer Buasert

Angelica Buasert

Maurice Buen

Travis (aka Kawai) Bulawan

Bob Burgelhams

Donald Burgess

Dove Burgmen

Andy Burnt

Haden Burt

Florina Cabales

Adelino Carbae

Caresse Carson

Buddy Joe Carter

Mark Wayne Carvalho

Joel Case

Rene Castillo

Ediomede Castillo

Poerava Cemigh

Cedrick Ching

Lani Chow

Lilian Christe

Liz Chun

Jayson Clarke

Chris Clayton

Patricia (aka Patsy) Clifford

William K. Collins

Christine Delora Collins

Lydia Coloma

Sarah Connelly

Allen Constantino

Stephen Cooper

Riley Copeland

Vance Corpuz

Jordan Cortinez

Randy Costa

Dorothy Costa

Liliana Coundrey

Rosemary Cummings

Stéphane Cuvelette

Chris (aka CJ) Delacruz Jr.

Krystal Delapinia (or Delapina)

Juan DeLion

Jerry Beth Demelo

Ruth Deodna

Dave DeProsse

Kacie Dias

Marilou Dias

Mitchell Dombek

Moises Domingdil

Busaba Douglas

Maurice Duen

Robbie Dunn

Joseph M. (aka Lil Joe) Durante Jr.

Herman Edlao

Jean (aka Jeanne) Eliason

Robbie Elliott

James Kimo Elliott

Barbara Essman

Timothy Esty

Timmy Ferguson

Bob Fields

William Fink

David Flading

Kalani Frey

Kenyero Fuentes

Tante Galang

Phyliss (aka Penny) Garett

Mark Garnaas

Charles Garrett

Michael Ray Garvin

Michael Craig Gatlin

Junmark Geovanie Villegas

Gary Gillette

David González

Michael Gordon

Rebecca Gordon

Sidney Greene

Robin Gross

Michael Hammerschmidt

Adam Hanson

Chase Daniel Hanson

Morris Haole

Remy Selim Hart

Jay Vaughn Hartman

Allen Hashimoto

Zach Hawley

Billie Hazel

Chris Hazel

Yazmine Heermance

Arturo Gonzalez Hernandez

Maureen Ho

Larry Hogan

Mark Hoshino

Haydn Huntley

Stephen Hyun

Pacita Ibanez

Fallen Ildefonso

Rafael Imperial

Richard Iona

Wade Jacobsen

Via Jay Vogt

Kai John

Don Johnson

Jason Josefovicz

Lehua Kaahane

Jon Kaaihue Jr.

Virginia Ka’al

Charlene Kaiama Kahoe

Norman Kaiaokamalie

Morris Kaita

Crystal Kalalau

Elizabeth Kalalealea ShawReyes

Sharon Kalani

Patlynn KalauliIto

Gordon Kamahika

Norman Kamaka

James Kanekoa

Jason Kaneshiro

John Kaniho

Marsha Kaoni

Anne Marie Karlsen

Paul Kasprzycki

Michael Kearns

Conrad Kekoa Johnson

Leana Kekoa Johnson

Lynda Kenney

Barnaby Kenney

John Keohuhu

Barbara Kerrbox

Jason Khanna

Sue Kidney

Michael Kidney

Gary (aka Duffy) Kiel

Mark King

Lulu King

Sabree Koch

Imee Koike

Hannah Koltz

Ronald Kristy

Mike Kushner

Joyce Kushner

Theresa Kuzianik

Aliavu La

Margie Laborte

Jarend Lacuesta

Patricia Lanphar

Rick Laoonetti

Joseph Lara

Ric Larsen

Joseph Laura

Rich Ha (Nina) Thi Le

Bich Ha (Nina) Thi Le

Tim Lee

Jimi Lee

Gail Leiby

Jay Lein

Tony Leon-Guerrero

David Lewis

Colleen Liggett

Sky Liggett

Mora Lohaina

Ned Loomis

Sabree Lopez

Eduardo Lopez

Wendy Lou Rose

Sharon Loveland

Kenneth Loveland

James Lusk

Bibiana Lutrania

Michael Mahnesmith

Sabina Makaiwi

Malou Mallison

Barry Maloy (aka Malloy)

Alex Manno

María Mansur La Valva

Vaughn Mariani

Brad Marquez

Leroy (aka Le) Marsolek

Eliza Martinez Cota

Joel Martinez Cota

Carlos Martinez Cota

Emilia Martinez Cota

Brian Masano

Tevita (aka Noa) Mataele

Douglas (aka Doug) Matsuda Boucher

Heidi Mazur

John McCarthy

Michael Francis McCartin

Michael McCartney

James McDonald

Joseph (aka Joe) McKibben

Gerald (aka Jerry) McLain

Brandon Chase McLaughlin

Harry McMeen

Kelly McMullen

Eileen Medcev

Carter Mejia

Visitacion Mercado

Anna Merva-Driscoll

Fallen Miles

Michael Misaka

Dwayne Jose Moore

Jordan Moore

Donald Moral

Christopher Moral

Michael Morinho

John Mosley

Sean Musko

Kevin Nacua

Timmy Nakamoto

Edyngton Naki

Ben Namoa-Hanusa

Anaya Nand

Angela Nee Thompson

Tammy Jo Nelson

Lianna Nespor

Paterna (aka Patti) Neuse

David Nuesca

Johnny (aka J.O.) Olson

Matsuyuki (aka Matsu) Osato

Barbara Osurman

Joseph Owens

Leticia (aka Letty or Lety) Padagas Constantino

K Pagan

Albert Pagdilao

Valencia Paige

Damon Parrillo

Nick Pasion

Petie Paul

Pablo Perez

Alisa Perez

Michael Perreira

Mark Peterson

Herbert Phillips

Victor Polcano

Robert Lynne (aka Hank) Potter

Bobby Powers

Beverly Powers

Jaimie Profetta

Farrah Pu

Gwendolyn (aka Kanani) Puou

Glenz Q Sabay

Junmark Quijano

Felimon Quijano

Kathy (aka Cathy) Racela

Richard (aka Rick) Rashon

Alfred (aka Alfie) Rawlings

Santa Maria Raymond

Justin Recolizado

Victoria Recolizado

Eugene Recolizado

Ken Redstone

Kawika Regidor

Elisha Joy Remi Elloui

Sandra Keiko Reyes

James Richardson

Catherine Richardson

Trevor Richmond

Dale Ritcher

Jose Luis Roa

Raúl Alfonso Mancera Rodriguez

Colin Rogers

Sundance Roman

Midira Rosado

Reuben Rosado

Cathy Russell

Kimberly Russell (or Russel)

Mike Ryan

Jay-are Sabalo

Dan Saenz

Israel Sagabaen

Elvis Saint Hilaire

Hoku Sanchez

Ruben Sanchez

Terrance Santiago

Edward Sato (aka Katsumi)

Ivan Saturno

Judy Savage

Venus Schlauch

Susan Schow

Sandy Schultz

Nora Semillano

Fredrick Shaw

Carole Shaw

Joe Shillings

Kevin Siemon

Anthony (aka Tony) Simpson

Natalie Smith

Michael Smith

Sarina Smith

Derek Smithson

Phil Sneed

Tiffany Solorzano-Nutter

Ninoska Somers

Rebecca Spague

Laura Sparkman

Gracie Sparkman

Lynn Speakes

Gabi Spetler

Janet St. Claire

Floyd A. St. Claire

Alia Steinbeck

Keith Sternberg

Sherry Stevens

Elmer Lee Stevens

Jeff Sullivan

Melissa Sumeme

Matthew Swift

Virginia Talacio

Holly Tasin

Summer Taylor

Annie Taylor Vance

Henry Telles

Terri Thomas

Mai Thuy

Evangeline Tiu

Talati Tofa

Mick Toko

Terry Tomas

Rebeng (aka Revelina) Tomboc

Bibiana Tomboc Acosta

Richard Joseph Trevino

Jayzen Tumamao

Tongo Tupou

Nick Turbin

Dax Underwood

Kaimana Unknown

Renee Vachow

Linda Vaikeli

Soni Vainikolo

Patrick Vasquez

Adela Vellejas

Rossel Ventura

Corey Vierra

Adela Villegas

Joel Villegas

Angelica Villegas

Alexander Villiarimo

Leroy Wagner

Andrew Wagner

Robyn Walters

Annette Ward

Malama K. Watson

Warren Waukee

Brian Weiss

Connor Wentworth

Rebecca Wentworth

Sandra Wert

Jerry Wert

T.K. White

Dee Wilke

Michelle Winkler

Josephine Wittenburg

Peter Wood

Inca Wood

Wayne Worthington Jr.

Donna Wright

Dylan James Xander

Glenda Yabes

Darin Young

Jayson Young

Rhonda Young Holde

Mari Younger

If you are an immediate family member (parent, sibling or child) of an individual you believe is still unaccounted for, visit the Family Assistance Center in the Monarchy Ballroom at the Hyatt Regency in Ka’anapali to provide a DNA sample to assist with the identification process.

If you live outside of Maui, contact the FBI at 808-566-4300 or [email protected] to coordinate the submission of a DNA sample.

If you believe an individual is still unaccounted for and their name is not included on the validated list of names, email [email protected] immediately to provide police with any additional information you may have on that person.

The Maui Police Department said it needs the public’s help in providing information on anyone who is reported unaccounted for and whose name is on this list, but know the person can be accounted for.

If you recognize a name on the list and know the person to be safe, or if you have additional information about the person that may help locate them, please contact the FBI at 808-566-4300 or [email protected] as soon as possible.