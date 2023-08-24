County says 388 individuals have been validated as unaccounted for after Lahaina wildfire disaster
Maui County officials say they have validated 388 individuals who have been reported missing from the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire disaster.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation validated the names by assessing the first and last name of the person who is unaccounted for, and by a verified contact number for the person who reported the missing person.
“We’re releasing this list of names today because we know that it will help with the investigation,” said Police Chief John Pelletier. “We also know that once those names come out, it can and will cause pain for folks whose loved ones are listed. This is not an easy thing to do, but we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to make this investigation as complete and thorough as possible.”
As of Thursday, an additional 1,732 individuals who had originally been reported as unaccounted for have since been found safe and well, according to county officials.
The validated list of names of individuals who remain unaccounted for is below:
- Louise Abihai
- John Aeohuhu
- Seth Alberico
- Kalia Alberico
- Jennifer Alviar
- Generosa Amakata (aka Chun)
- June Anbe
- Christopher Anderson
- John (aka Juan) Arquero
- Adelina Arquero
- Rolando Avincula
- Samuel Back
- Angelica Baclig
- Ellen Bassford
- Revelina Baybayan
- Ken Beebe
- Julian Bellin
- Johanna (aka Jopie) Bergman
- Luz Bernabe
- Julie Bernades
- Dorothy Best
- Larry Botelho
- Charlie Boy
- Karrol Britton
- Akili Bryant
- Jennifer Buasert
- Angelica Buasert
- Maurice Buen
- Travis (aka Kawai) Bulawan
- Bob Burgelhams
- Donald Burgess
- Dove Burgmen
- Andy Burnt
- Haden Burt
- Florina Cabales
- Adelino Carbae
- Caresse Carson
- Buddy Joe Carter
- Mark Wayne Carvalho
- Joel Case
- Rene Castillo
- Ediomede Castillo
- Poerava Cemigh
- Cedrick Ching
- Lani Chow
- Lilian Christe
- Liz Chun
- Jayson Clarke
- Chris Clayton
- Patricia (aka Patsy) Clifford
- William K. Collins
- Christine Delora Collins
- Lydia Coloma
- Sarah Connelly
- Allen Constantino
- Stephen Cooper
- Riley Copeland
- Vance Corpuz
- Jordan Cortinez
- Randy Costa
- Dorothy Costa
- Liliana Coundrey
- Rosemary Cummings
- Stéphane Cuvelette
- Chris (aka CJ) Delacruz Jr.
- Krystal Delapinia (or Delapina)
- Juan DeLion
- Jerry Beth Demelo
- Ruth Deodna
- Dave DeProsse
- Kacie Dias
- Marilou Dias
- Mitchell Dombek
- Moises Domingdil
- Busaba Douglas
- Maurice Duen
- Robbie Dunn
- Joseph M. (aka Lil Joe) Durante Jr.
- Herman Edlao
- Jean (aka Jeanne) Eliason
- Robbie Elliott
- James Kimo Elliott
- Barbara Essman
- Timothy Esty
- Timmy Ferguson
- Bob Fields
- William Fink
- David Flading
- Kalani Frey
- Kenyero Fuentes
- Tante Galang
- Phyliss (aka Penny) Garett
- Mark Garnaas
- Charles Garrett
- Michael Ray Garvin
- Michael Craig Gatlin
- Junmark Geovanie Villegas
- Gary Gillette
- David González
- Michael Gordon
- Rebecca Gordon
- Sidney Greene
- Robin Gross
- Michael Hammerschmidt
- Adam Hanson
- Chase Daniel Hanson
- Morris Haole
- Remy Selim Hart
- Jay Vaughn Hartman
- Allen Hashimoto
- Zach Hawley
- Billie Hazel
- Chris Hazel
- Yazmine Heermance
- Arturo Gonzalez Hernandez
- Maureen Ho
- Larry Hogan
- Mark Hoshino
- Haydn Huntley
- Stephen Hyun
- Pacita Ibanez
- Fallen Ildefonso
- Rafael Imperial
- Richard Iona
- Wade Jacobsen
- Via Jay Vogt
- Kai John
- Don Johnson
- Jason Josefovicz
- Lehua Kaahane
- Jon Kaaihue Jr.
- Virginia Ka’al
- Charlene Kaiama Kahoe
- Norman Kaiaokamalie
- Morris Kaita
- Crystal Kalalau
- Elizabeth Kalalealea ShawReyes
- Sharon Kalani
- Patlynn KalauliIto
- Gordon Kamahika
- Norman Kamaka
- James Kanekoa
- Jason Kaneshiro
- John Kaniho
- Marsha Kaoni
- Anne Marie Karlsen
- Paul Kasprzycki
- Michael Kearns
- Conrad Kekoa Johnson
- Leana Kekoa Johnson
- Lynda Kenney
- Barnaby Kenney
- John Keohuhu
- Barbara Kerrbox
- Jason Khanna
- Sue Kidney
- Michael Kidney
- Gary (aka Duffy) Kiel
- Mark King
- Lulu King
- Sabree Koch
- Imee Koike
- Hannah Koltz
- Ronald Kristy
- Mike Kushner
- Joyce Kushner
- Theresa Kuzianik
- Aliavu La
- Margie Laborte
- Jarend Lacuesta
- Patricia Lanphar
- Rick Laoonetti
- Joseph Lara
- Ric Larsen
- Joseph Laura
- Rich Ha (Nina) Thi Le
- Bich Ha (Nina) Thi Le
- Tim Lee
- Jimi Lee
- Gail Leiby
- Jay Lein
- Tony Leon-Guerrero
- David Lewis
- Colleen Liggett
- Sky Liggett
- Mora Lohaina
- Ned Loomis
- Sabree Lopez
- Eduardo Lopez
- Wendy Lou Rose
- Sharon Loveland
- Kenneth Loveland
- James Lusk
- Bibiana Lutrania
- Michael Mahnesmith
- Sabina Makaiwi
- Malou Mallison
- Barry Maloy (aka Malloy)
- Alex Manno
- María Mansur La Valva
- Vaughn Mariani
- Brad Marquez
- Leroy (aka Le) Marsolek
- Eliza Martinez Cota
- Joel Martinez Cota
- Carlos Martinez Cota
- Emilia Martinez Cota
- Brian Masano
- Tevita (aka Noa) Mataele
- Douglas (aka Doug) Matsuda Boucher
- Heidi Mazur
- John McCarthy
- Michael Francis McCartin
- Michael McCartney
- James McDonald
- Joseph (aka Joe) McKibben
- Gerald (aka Jerry) McLain
- Brandon Chase McLaughlin
- Harry McMeen
- Kelly McMullen
- Eileen Medcev
- Carter Mejia
- Visitacion Mercado
- Anna Merva-Driscoll
- Fallen Miles
- Michael Misaka
- Dwayne Jose Moore
- Jordan Moore
- Donald Moral
- Christopher Moral
- Michael Morinho
- John Mosley
- Sean Musko
- Kevin Nacua
- Timmy Nakamoto
- Edyngton Naki
- Ben Namoa-Hanusa
- Anaya Nand
- Angela Nee Thompson
- Tammy Jo Nelson
- Lianna Nespor
- Paterna (aka Patti) Neuse
- David Nuesca
- Johnny (aka J.O.) Olson
- Matsuyuki (aka Matsu) Osato
- Barbara Osurman
- Joseph Owens
- Leticia (aka Letty or Lety) Padagas Constantino
- K Pagan
- Albert Pagdilao
- Valencia Paige
- Damon Parrillo
- Nick Pasion
- Petie Paul
- Pablo Perez
- Alisa Perez
- Michael Perreira
- Mark Peterson
- Herbert Phillips
- Victor Polcano
- Robert Lynne (aka Hank) Potter
- Bobby Powers
- Beverly Powers
- Jaimie Profetta
- Farrah Pu
- Gwendolyn (aka Kanani) Puou
- Glenz Q Sabay
- Junmark Quijano
- Felimon Quijano
- Kathy (aka Cathy) Racela
- Richard (aka Rick) Rashon
- Alfred (aka Alfie) Rawlings
- Santa Maria Raymond
- Justin Recolizado
- Victoria Recolizado
- Eugene Recolizado
- Ken Redstone
- Kawika Regidor
- Elisha Joy Remi Elloui
- Sandra Keiko Reyes
- James Richardson
- Catherine Richardson
- Trevor Richmond
- Dale Ritcher
- Jose Luis Roa
- Raúl Alfonso Mancera Rodriguez
- Colin Rogers
- Sundance Roman
- Midira Rosado
- Reuben Rosado
- Cathy Russell
- Kimberly Russell (or Russel)
- Mike Ryan
- Jay-are Sabalo
- Dan Saenz
- Israel Sagabaen
- Elvis Saint Hilaire
- Hoku Sanchez
- Ruben Sanchez
- Terrance Santiago
- Edward Sato (aka Katsumi)
- Ivan Saturno
- Judy Savage
- Venus Schlauch
- Susan Schow
- Sandy Schultz
- Nora Semillano
- Fredrick Shaw
- Carole Shaw
- Joe Shillings
- Kevin Siemon
- Anthony (aka Tony) Simpson
- Natalie Smith
- Michael Smith
- Sarina Smith
- Derek Smithson
- Phil Sneed
- Tiffany Solorzano-Nutter
- Ninoska Somers
- Rebecca Spague
- Laura Sparkman
- Gracie Sparkman
- Lynn Speakes
- Gabi Spetler
- Janet St. Claire
- Floyd A. St. Claire
- Alia Steinbeck
- Keith Sternberg
- Sherry Stevens
- Elmer Lee Stevens
- Jeff Sullivan
- Melissa Sumeme
- Matthew Swift
- Virginia Talacio
- Holly Tasin
- Summer Taylor
- Annie Taylor Vance
- Henry Telles
- Terri Thomas
- Mai Thuy
- Evangeline Tiu
- Talati Tofa
- Mick Toko
- Terry Tomas
- Rebeng (aka Revelina) Tomboc
- Bibiana Tomboc Acosta
- Richard Joseph Trevino
- Jayzen Tumamao
- Tongo Tupou
- Nick Turbin
- Dax Underwood
- Kaimana Unknown
- Renee Vachow
- Linda Vaikeli
- Soni Vainikolo
- Patrick Vasquez
- Adela Vellejas
- Rossel Ventura
- Corey Vierra
- Adela Villegas
- Joel Villegas
- Angelica Villegas
- Alexander Villiarimo
- Leroy Wagner
- Andrew Wagner
- Robyn Walters
- Annette Ward
- Malama K. Watson
- Warren Waukee
- Brian Weiss
- Connor Wentworth
- Rebecca Wentworth
- Sandra Wert
- Jerry Wert
- T.K. White
- Dee Wilke
- Michelle Winkler
- Josephine Wittenburg
- Peter Wood
- Inca Wood
- Wayne Worthington Jr.
- Donna Wright
- Dylan James Xander
- Glenda Yabes
- Darin Young
- Jayson Young
- Rhonda Young Holde
- Mari Younger
If you are an immediate family member (parent, sibling or child) of an individual you believe is still unaccounted for, visit the Family Assistance Center in the Monarchy Ballroom at the Hyatt Regency in Ka’anapali to provide a DNA sample to assist with the identification process.
If you live outside of Maui, contact the FBI at 808-566-4300 or [email protected] to coordinate the submission of a DNA sample.
If you believe an individual is still unaccounted for and their name is not included on the validated list of names, email [email protected] immediately to provide police with any additional information you may have on that person.
The Maui Police Department said it needs the public’s help in providing information on anyone who is reported unaccounted for and whose name is on this list, but know the person can be accounted for.
If you recognize a name on the list and know the person to be safe, or if you have additional information about the person that may help locate them, please contact the FBI at 808-566-4300 or [email protected] as soon as possible.