Vacant PO Boxes at Post Offices across Maui will be temporarily made available at no charge to Lahaina residents who lost their homes or their Lahaina Downtown Post Office PO Boxes to the recent wildfire.

Qualifying residents may request their free PO Boxes in person beginning Friday, Aug. 25 at any Maui post office. The post offices with the largest available inventories of PO Boxes are the Lahaina Main Post Office and the Kahului Post Office.

To ensure that these free PO Boxes are taken only by Lahaina residents who lost their homes or PO Boxes,requestors will be asked to provide a photo identification and proof of their Lahaina residence.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The PO Boxes will be provided without charge through the end of February 2024. This offer is limited to one free PO Box per affected Lahaina household.

USPS reminds displaced customers who would like to redirect their mail to new addresses to submit their USPS Change of Address (COA) requests as soon as possible. COA requests can be submitted online or at a local post office. Lahaina postal customers can call the USPS Maui wildfire impact information line at 808-423-6000 to hear a recording providing the latest service updates.