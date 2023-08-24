Legal help for Maui wildfire victims offered Sept. 9 at MEO

August 24, 2023, 6:47 PM HST
Legal assistance for those impacted by the Maui wildfires on specific issues ranging from immigration to insurance claims will be offered by attorneys in private practice and a University of Hawaiʻi Law Clinic program from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 9, at Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku.

The assistance will be provided without charge to wildfire victims. MEO is located at 99 Mahalani St., Wailuku.  No appointments are needed.

The areas the attorneys will discuss include: immigration, vital documents replacement, housing (evictions), unemployment, public benefits and insurance claims.

Private attorneys will be joined by attorneys from the Medical-Legal Partnership for Children in Hawaiʻi, a UH Law Clinic program.

For more information, contact Fernando L. Cosio, Attorney at Law, at [email protected] or 808-533-6007.

