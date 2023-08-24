There are 115 confirmed fatalities with 100% single-story residential properties searched in the disaster area. Teams have transitioned to searching multi-story residential and commercial properties.

Maui police have identified 35 individuals publicly following notification of next of kin, including eight additional individuals on Thursday evening. The names of victims of the Maui wildfire disaster released today include: Todd Nakamura, 61, of Lahaina; Bernard Portabes, 75, of Lahaina; Tony Takafua, 7, of Lahaina; Salote Tone, 39, of Lahaina; Faaoso Tone, 70, of Lahaina; Maluifonua Tone, 73, of Lahaina; Bette Jo Dyckman, 73, of Lahaina; and Rebecca Rans, 57, of Lahaina.

Previously announced victims of the Maui Wildfire Disaster include:

Tau Ponali, 66, of Lahaina; Valerie Kauffman, 78, of Lahaina; Salvador Coloma, 77, of Lahaina; Carlo Tobias, 54, of Lahaina; Albert Kitaguchi, 62, of Lahaina; Lynn Manibog, 74, of Lahaina; Clyde Wakida, 74, of Lahaina; Todd Yamafuji, 68, of Lahaina; Antonia Molina, 64, of Lahaina; Freeman Tam Lung, 80, of Lahaina; Theresa Cook, 72, of California; Joseph Schilling, 67, of Lahaina; Narciso Baylosis Jr., 67, of Lahaina; Vanessa Baylosis, 67, of Lahaina; Douglas Gloege, 59, of Lahaina; Juan Deleon, 45, of Lahaina; Conchita Sagudang, 75, of Lahaina; Danilo Sagudang, 55, of Lahaina; Rodolfo Rocutan, 76, of Lahaina; Jonathan Somaoang, 76, of Lahaina; Angelita Vasquez, 88, of Lahaina; Donna Gomes, 71, of Lahaina; Melva Benjamin, 71, of Lahaina; Virginia Dofa, 90, of Lahaina; Alfredo Galinato, 79, of Lahaina; Robert Dyckman, 74, of Lahaina; and Buddy Jantoc, 79, of Lahaina.

Police say 11 other individuals have been identified, but their family has not been located or notified of their passing.

The FBI reports the number of unaccounted for will fluctuate as they merge lists from various sources. On Tuesday afternoon, the agency said the unaccounted for list had the names of between 1,000 and 1,100 individuals.

Maui police said “It is with a heavy heart” that the County of Maui and the Maui Police Department confirms the identities of the victims involved in the West Maui Wildfire incident. “Our hearts go out to the families, friends, and community affected by this devastating event.”

“Our priority is to handle this situation with the utmost sensitivity and respect for those who are grieving,” police said.

“We understand that this is an incredibly difficult time for the families, and we ask that the media and the public respect the privacy of the grieving families. We will continue to work closely with the families to ensure that they are updated and supported throughout this process. We extend our gratitude to the community for their support and understanding during this challenging time,” police said.