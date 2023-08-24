A Disaster Recovery Center will open Friday, Aug. 25, in Upcountry Maui to accommodate residents affected by the wildfires learn about local, state and federal assistance programs.

You do not need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to register for FEMA assistance. However, the Disaster Recovery Center is open to those who would like to speak to a FEMA specialist in person.

Specialists from the US Small Business Administration, which provides low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters and businesses of all sizes, will also be at the Disaster Recovery Center. More information is available here.

The Upcountry Maui Disaster Recovery Center is located at:

Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center (Lower Multi-Purpose Room)

91 Pukalani St., Makawao, HI 96768

Opens: 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25

Regular hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Disaster Recovery Center specialists can answer questions about assistance programs as well as clarify next steps and give helpful information.

Here are the ways to register for FEMA assistance:

Go to DisasterAssistance.gov

Use the FEMA mobile app

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply. Helpline operators speak many languages and lines are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language.

For an American Sign Language video on how to apply, click here.

You may also visit any Disaster Recovery Center. Find one here: fema.gov/drc

For the latest information on the Maui wildfire recovery efforts, visit mauicounty.gov and fema.gov/disaster/4724. Follow @FEMARegion9 on Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.