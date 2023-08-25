Kaiser mobile clinic.

Kaiser Permanente is moving its mobile health vehicle from its current location at Lahaina Gateway Center to Nāpili Park beginning Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. The decision to move the mobile health vehicle was driven by a higher demand from the community for medical services in the Nāpili area.

“Until we establish a temporary clinic space in West Maui, we’re focused on maintaining community care sites where medical services are most needed and accessible,” said Jason Egloff, MD, Kaiser Permanente’s Physician-in-Charge on Maui. “We heard from members in the community about the desire for more medical services at Nāpili Park, where other resources such as childcare are available. The mobile health vehicle allows us the flexibility to go where the need is greatest so we can continue to serve and support the Maui community.”

The mobile health vehicle will provide medical services at no cost to Kaiser Permanente members and the public. Services include first aid, adult and pediatric care, and ob-gyn services (offered every Friday). Pharmacy courier services to the mobile health vehicle are available to people picking up medication.

The hours of operation are (weather permitting):

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED

Kaiser Permanente also provides medical services at no cost to Kaiser Permanente members and the public at its first aid station located at the Hyatt Regency Lahaina, Maui Suites, Promenade Lower Level. This location provides first aid and wound care. Pharmacy courier services from the mobile health vehicle are available as needed.

The hours of operation are:

Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

More information and updates are available at kp.org/hawaii.

For prescription refills, members can visit kp.org/pharmacy or call 808-643-7979. Visit pharmacies at the following locations:

Maui Lani Medical Office pharmacy: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kīhei Clinic pharmacy: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Closed from noon to 1 p.m. and on weekends.)

Kaiser Permanente is taking immediate action to minimize any impact to our members’ health care. Patient care services have been redirected to virtual platforms and to our Maui Lani and Wailuku Medical Offices and Kīhei Clinic during this time.

As the community continues to come to grips with the emotional impact of this disaster, Kaiser Permanente, in partnership with the Queen’s Health System, is offering critical mental health and addiction services and resources. These services are available to the public.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Call us Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Maui and other Neighbor Islands: 1-888-945-7600

Oʻahu: 808-432-7600

For after-hours care, call the Crisis Line of Hawaiʻi:

Maui and other Neighbor Islands: 1-800-753-6879

Oʻahu: 808-832-3100

For 24/7 advice, call:

Hawaii CARES 988

Hawaii CARES 988 is a 24/7, free support service for help with crisis, mental health, and substance abuse. If you need mental health-related or addiction crisis support, or are worried about someone else, you can also call or text 988 (TTY 711) or visit the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline’s chat for free, confidential support with a trained crisis counselor. The lifeline is provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.