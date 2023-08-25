Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Deputy Director for Highways Robin Shishido. VC: DLNR Hawai’i. / Master edit by Wendy Osher.

The state Department of Transportation is installing nearly 30,000 linear feet of dust screen for the protection of highway users on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) and the Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000).

The work started on Aug. 16 with Maui-based contractors teaming up for the project that should take about a month to complete. The teams are constructing a fence that will stretch more than 5 miles.

Dust fence installation around Lahaina town. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi (8.22.23)

On Monday Aug. 21, HDOT was informed of $3 million dollars in quick-release Emergency Relief funding from the Federal Highway Administration for necessary work like this to maintain safe access to West Maui. Building the screen is estimated to cost $2.4 million dollars.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Federal, state, Maui County, and volunteer agencies continue recovery actions in Lahaina. Transportation department officials say the dust screens will not interfere with those efforts.

The dust screens will be maintained by HDOT crews and will remain up until further notice.

As a reminder, the County of Maui has limited access to Honoapiʻilani Highway between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. to West Maui residents, first responders, and those working in West Maui. All motorists may enter from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Dust fence installation around Lahaina town. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi (8.22.23)