Maui Health clinicians huddle to discuss the outreach clinic operations at Lahaina Gateway. The clinic has since moved to Hyatt Regency.

Maui Health’s Community Response Team continues to provide first aid, health and wellness checks, and pharmacy services for community members on the west side at its outreach clinic located at the Hyatt Maui. Care is provided free of charge to all community members in need, regardless of health insurance.

What: Maui Health Community Medical Clinic (West Side)

Who: Maui Health clinicians and physicians

When: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Hyatt Regency Maui Hotel

Since August 13, Maui Health’s outreach clinics have served over 500 community members, with medical needs ranging from minor cuts and burns, to wound care and dressing changes, and medication refill requests.

“We are committed to providing outreach medical care to our west side community for as long as the need exists,” said Marian Horikawa-Barth, Chief Nurse Executive at Maui Health. “We are working closely with the Department of Health, KP Hawaiʻi, and other healthcare providers to ensure that together as a team, we are filling any gaps in care for our Maui community.”

The Hyatt Regency Maui Resort has transformed its meeting spaces into a Family Assistance Center, where the public may seek essential resources and aid, which includes Maui Health’s medical clinic. Additionally, while there, individuals impacted by the fires can get help from the Red Cross, FEMA, MEO, Maui United Way, and many other community organizations. Individuals being housed in a nearby hotel and needing medical care are encouraged to access the Maui Health outpatient clinic by taking the free shuttle, which is available daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Maui Health hospitals and clinics, including Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital and Lānaʻi Community Hospital, remain fully operational.

As the needs of the community evolve, Maui Health will evaluate outreach clinic schedules and locations and provide updates via our website at www.mauihealth.org/wildfire and social media channels.