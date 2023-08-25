Families who currently have a federal Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher with the County of Maui and who have been displaced by the Lahaina and Kula fires will not lose their housing assistance.

To accommodate those families who have lost their homes to the fires, the initial term of their Section 8 voucher will be 120 days instead of the customary 60 days. The additional search time will assist with the decreased housing inventory and increased number of families searching for housing. The additional search time only applies to those families displaced by the fires.

Families who lost their homes in the fire and needing additional time to find suitable housing are advised to contact their Section 8 housing specialist prior to the expiration date of their voucher and request a voucher extension in writing.

An additional extension will be granted based on guidelines set by the County of Maui Housing Division and approved by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.