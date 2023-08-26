Maui Emergency Management Agency issued a Level 3 evacuation order at about 1:20 p.m. on Saturday for residents at Anapuni Lopp and West Mahipuna Place due to an active brush fire.

Fire fighters are on the scene and as of 1:51 p.m. they stopped forward progress of the fire, Maui County posted on its Facebook page.

“No additional threats or evacuation order are in place,” the post said.

Traffic also is closed in the W. Mahi Pua Place and Kualapa Loop area due to the fire, the county said in a traffic news alert.

Sirens are sounding in the area, according to reports.

The brush fire is in an area less than five miles north of Lahaina, where a fire on Aug. 8 destroyed much of the town, with a death toll of 115, which is expected to rise.

Google Map

Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green said on his Instagram: “KA’ANAPALI: Evacuation order on Maui Island for Anapuni Lp to West Mahipulu due to a brushfire. Evacuate your family and pets now, do not delay. Expect conditions that may make driving difficult and watch for public safety personnel operating in the area.”

More information will be provided as it becomes available.