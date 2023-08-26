Kula residents receive water update at community meeting
Maui County Water Director John Stufflebean addressed Kula residents during an Aug. 25 meeting and explained what was being done and what would be done to provide clean, drinkable water for areas affected by the recent fires.
An unsafe water advisory affect remains in place for places affected by the fire in Upcountry and Lahaina. For a water advisory area address locator map, click here.
- If your address is located in the advisory area, follow all guidelines
- If your address is not located in the advisory area, your water is fine
It likely will be a couple of weeks before areas are removed from the advisory.
So far, none of the samples tested exceed health standards.
Also attending the meeting were Melvin Tokuda and Dennis Lopez from the State Department of Health’s Safe Drinking Water Branch and Prof. Andy Whelton of Purdue University.
For a link to the meeting video on Akakū, click here.
In a Maui County Water Department handout provided at the meeting, this is what it said has been done:
- System isolation from fire impacted areas
- Water meter removal from fire damaged homes/structures
- Water quality sampling and testing. (It takes about one week from collection of samples to receiving results).
- Additional resources have been provided for increased sampling and testing
- Regular consultation with government agencies and other experts that have experienced the devastating effects of wildfires
- Lab data results from testing rounds published
- Interactive map for public use
- Directional flushing
- Alternate sources of water through placement of potable water tankers
In the handout, this is what it said will be done down the road:
- Future community meetings
- Continued water sampling/testing
- Enhanced communication capabilities
- Remain open and transparent
- Development of a water quality monitoring program for impacted areas
- Continued directional flushing
- Potable water tankers will remain in needed areas
- Continual improvement on existing products, including maps
- Additional resources requested as needs arise