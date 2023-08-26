Damage to water system by Upcountry fire. PC: Maui County Water Department

Maui County Water Director John Stufflebean addressed Kula residents during an Aug. 25 meeting and explained what was being done and what would be done to provide clean, drinkable water for areas affected by the recent fires.

An unsafe water advisory affect remains in place for places affected by the fire in Upcountry and Lahaina. For a water advisory area address locator map, click here.

If your address is located in the advisory area, follow all guidelines

If your address is not located in the advisory area, your water is fine

It likely will be a couple of weeks before areas are removed from the advisory.

So far, none of the samples tested exceed health standards.

Also attending the meeting were Melvin Tokuda and Dennis Lopez from the State Department of Health’s Safe Drinking Water Branch and Prof. Andy Whelton of Purdue University.

For a link to the meeting video on Akakū, click here.

In a Maui County Water Department handout provided at the meeting, this is what it said has been done:

System isolation from fire impacted areas

Water meter removal from fire damaged homes/structures

Water quality sampling and testing. (It takes about one week from collection of samples to receiving results).

Additional resources have been provided for increased sampling and testing

Regular consultation with government agencies and other experts that have experienced the devastating effects of wildfires

Lab data results from testing rounds published

Interactive map for public use

Directional flushing

Alternate sources of water through placement of potable water tankers

In the handout, this is what it said will be done down the road: