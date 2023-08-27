PC: Maui Humane Society (8.26.23)

Maui County officials permitted the Maui Humane Society to access the Lahaina burn zone on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 26, in a coordinated search and rescue effort to find live animals.

Animal Search And Rescue, Animal Incident Management and Greater Good Charities trapping team will join MHS Humane Enforcement Officers who will be escorted into the impacted areas.

Teams will focus on trapping animals that have been reported by the public and first responders immediately, focusing on remaining cat colonies and stray pets.

“Maui Humane Society is committed to lifesaving and reunification efforts for all animals,” organization leaders said.

Lahaina residents are directed to phone Maui Humane Society’s lost pet hotline at 808-877-3680 ext. 9. Reports can also be filed online at www.mauihumanesociety.org.

