AirMedCare Network, a national air ambulance membership network, announced Monday it has implemented a 120-day grace period for active subscribers in Maui whose memberships are expiring within that time frame.

The grace period, retroactive from Aug. 7, will provide current members across Maui with additional time to renew their memberships without any interruption in coverage.

On Maui, the network provider is Hawaiʻi’s only emergency air ambulance provider, Hawaiʻi Life Flight.

“During this difficult period, we want to ensure that our valued members in Maui have peace of mind knowing that their air medical transportation needs are taken care of,” said Matt Muse, executive director of membership. “By offering a 120-day grace period, we hope to provide some relief to those affected by the fires and support them in their recovery.”

The recent fires have had a significant impact on the community, resulting in many individuals residing in community shelters or staying with family members. Consequently, traditional mail communication has become challenging for residents.

To ensure uninterrupted communication, AirMedCare Network encourages members in Maui to update their household information, including their address or email address, for future correspondence regarding their membership.

To make these updates, members can call our dedicated customer service line at 800-793-0010. The customer service line is open Monday through Friday, from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. HST. For those without a permanent address, we highly recommend noting email as the preferred method of communication.

For additional questions, members are encouraged to contact Bonnie Kinzie, membership sales manager at 808-209-0769. For more information about AirMedCare Network and its services, visit www.airmedcarenetwork.com.