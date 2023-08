Listen to this Article 1 minute

Pono Pacific is Hawai‘i’s largest private natural resource conservation company. Photo Courtesy: Pono Pacific

Pono Pacific Land Management, Hawai‘i’s largest private natural resource conservation company, is hiring on Maui, O‘ahu, Lāna‘i and Kaua‘i.

For the last 23 years, Pono Pacific has been providing specialized sustainability services, including native habitat restoration and maintenance, invasive species eradication, predator-proof fence construction, trail conservation and maintenance, and food and energy security.

In addition to hourly compensation, all Pono employees receive medical insurance, 401(k) plan, paid time off, and regular training and development of skills for upward mobility.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Positions available include:

Maui Project Lead

Maui Field Worker

Lana‘i Field Worker

Kaua‘i Field Worker

O‘ahu Field Worker

For full job descriptions and to apply, visit ponopacific.com/about-us/opportunities.