Doctors On Call Urgent Care and Testing Center reopened on Aug. 28 at the Times Market Plaza in North Kaʻanapali/Honokōwai.

Patients are seen on a walk-in basis, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are happy to reopen after the tragic Lahaina Fire, and to provide essential medical services to the entire West Maui community,” said Dr. Norman Estin, medical director. “We will see patients with any Hawaiian insurance, including Kaiser, HMSA, Medicare, HMAA, UHA, TriCare, etc. We are also able to see patients who are without or between coverage because of the fire.”

Doctors On Call is completely operational, with a laboratory and X-ray. Labs also can be picked up daily by Clinical Labs for testing at Maui Health Hospital.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We anticipate increasing our hours and medical services as soon as we can,” Estin said. “Right now, we are just grateful to have an intact and safe staff and office, with all needed supplies, power and internet.”

There is a pharmacy next door at Times Market.