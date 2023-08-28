The National Weather Service has declared a Fire Weather Watch for all leeward areas of the Hawaiian Islands due to gusty winds and low humidity from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

Dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and lowering humidities could produce critical fire weather conditions Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.