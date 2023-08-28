The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood statement for the all islands for low-lying coastal areas due to higher than normal tides through Thursday.

Residents may expect flooding near beaches, and are advised to secure all property and ocean craft.

Drivers should avoid going through flooded roadways, and to rinse their vehicles with fresh water if forced to drive through salt water.

Minor coastal erosion may occur.

