Mokulele Airlines will continue free shipments of donated supplies to Kapalua Airport through Sept. 15 to benefit residents of the deadly Maui wildfire.

To date, Mokulele has collected and shipped more than 40,000 pounds of supplies since resuming its daily service flights to Kapalua on Aug. 11, three days following the devastating wildfires on West Maui.

Mokulele is the only airline with scheduled service to Kapalua Airport near Lahaina. Mokulele’s daily flights on this route are intended for local residents, family members providing assistance, essential service providers and emergency personnel.

Mokulele began collecting donated supplies Aug. 9 at its terminals on Hawai‘i Island, Lāna‘i and Molokaʻi for immediate shipment to Kahului. Two days later the relief effort extended to include collection at Honolulu for direct shipments to Kapalua.

Mokulele will continue the collection and free shipment of family-to-family shipments and donated community items through Sept. 15 from all islands. Mokulele can accept non-perishable food items, clothing, slippers, blankets, personal hygiene supplies, baby formula, diapers, disposable plates, plasticware, wet wipes and other similar items.

For keiki, items like small toys, games, playing cards, stuffed animals, coloring books and crayons are suggested. All items must be collected prior to 4 p.m. daily. Packaging in multiple smaller boxes is better than one large box for space considerations.

Mokulele’s daily scheduled flights remain largely unaffected by the relief effort. Extra flights between Kahului and Lāna‘i are added on an as-needed basis while the ferry service is reduced. Cargo-only flights can be added if donated items cannot be shipped on scheduled flights.

Mokulele has communicated with community leaders and volunteers providing services since the crisis began and has worked with all entities to fulfill special requests.

Displaced residents from the impacted areas wishing to relocate to the islands of Molokaʻi or Lāna‘i are asked to contact any Mokulele employee or the customer service center to arrange for complimentary transportation.