AlohaCare and its partners are working collaboratively to assist the Maui community that has been devastated by wildfires. Additional assistance and temporary rule changes are now available to help Medicaid members.

With more than 9,000 members on Maui, AlohaCare has coordinated with client DHS Med-QUEST, other Medicaid health plans, providers and Maui staff to ease the hardship and create flexible options for affected members.

“Our hearts go out to our members, staff, family, friends and the community on Maui. We are providing on-the-ground assistance while also offering free transportation for displaced members who prefer to stay with family on other islands,” said AlohaCare CEO Francoise Culley-Trotman. “AlohaCare’s Maui team is deeply connected to their community and augmented by Oʻahu staff, we distribute supplies and coordinate field services daily.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

How AlohaCare is helping members and the Maui community*:

DIRECT MEMBER ASSISTANCE

Helping locate members in West Maui areas destroyed by the fire, prioritizing those with known serious or chronic medical conditions.

Visiting shelters, temporary housing/hotels, and member homes to provide essentials and medical attention such as wound care.

Free rides to/from shelters, pharmacy, medical appointments and the Family Assistance Center.

Free ground and inter-island transportation for AlohaCare member or household displaced by the fire who may wish to relocate to another island.

Deployed new text/email [email protected] and sending resources via text.

Temporarily waived prior authorization requirements for services by in-network providers, referrals and medically necessary admissions to hospitals.

FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

100% match of AlohaCare employee fundraiser, all funds go directly to Maui relief efforts.

100% match of AlohaCare Kokua Fund to assist Maui staff who have experienced loss.

Ongoing purchasing and delivery of needed supplies including wheelchairs.

Remainder of Imua Loa funds will be dedicated to Maui recipients in 2023.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

AlohaCare recognizes that the road to recovery will be long. ”We will listen to the Maui community and be prepared to adapt and sustain our relief efforts to the community’s needs as long as needed,” said Culley-Trotman. Stay tuned for ongoing updates at AlohaCare.org.