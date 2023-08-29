ALTRES Foundation today announced it has launched an online portal for unemployed Maui workers affected by the unprecedented wildfires. The newly launched portal, HireMaui.org, went live on Aug. 28, and offers a way for displaced Maui workers to connect with job vacancies offered by businesses statewide.

“We need to do everything we can to keep Maui residents who were impacted, working and living in Hawaiʻi,” said Barron Guss, CEO and President of ALTRES. “Getting people back to work is the first step to rebuilding and our hope is that through HireMaui.org we can connect employers across the state with Maui workers in every industry.”

HireMaui.org is a free community resource developed by the ALTRES Foundation in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, the State of Hawaii Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association, Hawaii Restaurant Association, Maui Economic Development Board, and Chef Hui.

“We recognize that gainful employment will be a critical component to supporting Maui residents and kickstarting economic recovery,” said Sherry Menor-McNamara, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii. “We are proud to partner with the ALTRES Foundation and other community organizations to help connect impacted Maui residents with local job opportunities.”

“What makes HireMaui.org different from other job boards is it is focused completely on connecting Maui jobseekers with Maui employers. It is designed for ease of access,” added Leslie Wilkins, President and CEO of the Maui Economic Development Board.