The Hawaiʻi State Bar Association, in collaboration with the HSBA Young Lawyers Division, the Maui County Bar Association, and the Legal Aid Society of Hawaiʻi, is offering a Free Disaster Legal Hotline on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hotline is available starting this week and continues for four weeks. Dates include:

Aug. 29-31

Sept. 5-7

Sept. 12-14

Sept, 19-21

The Disaster Legal Hotline is a FREE legal hotline to provide legal assistance to the residents of Maui and the Big Island and any others adversely affected by the wildfires. Volunteer attorneys will be available to answer questions regarding document replacement, insurance claims process, landlord-tenant matters and other issues. People can call toll free 888-533-2773 to speak to a volunteer attorney.

The HSBA is a nonprofit organization that serves more than 8,000 attorneys. The organization’s mission is to unite and inspire Hawaii’s lawyers to promote justice for all. To learn more about the HSBA, go to www.hsba.org.

