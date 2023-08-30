HECO power repairs in Lahaina, Maui after deadly wildfires. PC: Wendy Osher (8.29.23)

President Biden is today announced the Department of Energy is providing $95 million through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to harden Hawaiʻi’s electric grid.

This includes the improvement of service, limiting damage during future events, and helping to prevent failures in the future that could lead to severe events.

The funding is intended to to the following:

Strengthen critical transmission lines, including two on Maui.

Harden poles supporting critical facilities such as hospitals, water facilities, emergency response, and military

Replace wooden poles with fire-resistant material.

Deploy intelligent switches and materials to help reduce wildfire risk.

Remove hazard trees.

Relocate the Maui control center to a more secure and resilient location.

The Biden announcement says this investment will help reduce the likelihood of outages, reduce restoration times following outages, reduce risk of wildfire events, and increase grid operational resilience.

President Joe Biden gets a quick fire briefing by FEMA officials on Front Street in Lahaina. PC: Cammy Clark (8.21.23)

According to the administration, President Biden is convening Cabinet and Agency officials who are supporting long-term recovery and rebuilding efforts on the ground – to discuss the work underway to support the people of Maui as they heal, rebuild and recover over the long-term.

This comes following the presidential visit to Maui last week, in which President Biden visited with search and rescue crews on scene, and met with wildfire survivors.

The Administration encourages individuals impacted by the disaster to register for Federal assistance at www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 (24 hours a day, 7 days a week). FEMA also has multiple language translations available.

Impacted individuals can also visit FEMA’s joint Disaster Recovery Centers at:

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, located at 310 W. Kaʻahumanu Avenue, Kahului; or

The Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, located at 91 Pukalani St. in Upcountry.

At these centers, the public can speak personally with FEMA specialists, get help registering for disaster assistance, get in touch with voluntary organizations offering additional support services, and have access to other federal and state resources.

Below is an update provided by the Biden-Harris Administration, detailing the federal coordinated response effort on Maui: