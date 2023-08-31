FEMA Disaster Recovery Center. PC: Wendy Osher (8.30.23)

A Disaster Recovery Center will open Friday, Sept. 1, in Lahaina to help residents who were affected by the wildfires learn about local, state and federal assistance programs.

A blessing was held for the new Lahaina Disaster Recovery Center on Aug. 31.

You do not need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to register for FEMA assistance. However, Disaster Recovery Centers are open to those who would like to speak, in person, to a FEMA specialist or representatives from the US Small Business Administration and the American Red Cross.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Lahaina Disaster Recovery Center is located at:

Lahaina Civic Center Gym, 1840 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina (open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Other Disaster Recovery Centers are available at:

University of Hawaiʻi Maui College , 310 W. Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului (open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

, 310 W. Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului (open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.) Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, 91 Pukalani St. (open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

FEMA mitigation advisers will be at the Disaster Recovery Centers to offer tips about rebuilding and protecting homes from disaster-related damage. Most of the information provided is geared toward do-it-yourself work and general contractors.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Specialists from the SBA, which provides low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters and businesses of all sizes, will also be at the Disaster Recovery Centers. For more information, please visit https://www.sba.gov/hawaii-wildfires.

In addition to applying for FEMA assistance, survivors are encouraged to register with the Red Cross at 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) or speak to a representative at the recovery center. The Red Cross is providing financial assistance, temporary housing in hotels and other services to people, including survivors who are not eligible for some FEMA programs.

Disaster Recovery Center specialists can also answer questions about assistance programs as well as clarify next steps and give helpful information.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Here are the ways to register for FEMA assistance:

Go to DisasterAssistance.gov

Use the FEMA mobile app

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply. Helpline operators speak many languages and lines are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language.

If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply. Helpline operators speak many languages and lines are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language. For an American Sign Language video on how to apply, click here.

You may also visit any Disaster Recovery Center. Find one here: fema.gov/drc

For the latest information on the Maui wildfire recovery efforts, visit mauicounty.gov and fema.gov/disaster/4724. Follow FEMA on social media:@FEMARegion9 and facebook.com/fema.