Hawaiian Electric took proactive steps to safely keep the lights on during the Red Flag Warning that ended Thursday afternoon for leeward areas of all islands it serves, a company press release said.

In collaboration with the Hawai‘i Department of Defense and state and county emergency management officials, Hawaiian Electric has stationed active monitors who are physically surveying electrical infrastructure in more than 30 areas identified as high wildfire risk in Maui County, on Hawai‘i Island and O‘ahu to help to ensure safe and reliable service.

As part of its ongoing mitigation efforts, the company continues trimming vegetation around lines, increasing inspections of poles and lines, and installing equipment to closely monitor lines.

It also plans to disable automatic circuit re-close systems and will not reenergize lines that trip during high winds until they can be inspected.

Some of these actions may result in extended outages for some customers. To report a downed line or power outage, call Hawaiian Electric at 1-855-304-1212. In an emergency, call 9-1-1.

The Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency offers these tips to reduce the risk of wildfires:

Use extreme caution with flame or heat sources outdoors. Do not burn items outdoors and be careful when using power tools or garden equipment that could strike sparks from stones.

Never throw cigarette butts or other burning items from a vehicle or into vegetation.

Never park on dry grass or vegetation; vehicle exhaust systems quickly become hot enough to start a blaze.

Clear dry vegetation and other flammable items away from around structures. The idea is to create at least 5 feet of “fire-free defensible space” around them to make it less likely that embers will spread a fire.

Make sure your roof and gutters are free of dead leaves and other fuel that could give fire an easy place to start.

Trim tall vegetation around trees that could act as a “ladder” and allow flames to climb into the tree canopy and spread rapidly. Prune trees and shrubs near structures to create separation within the tree canopy.

Hawaiian Electric is working with state, county and community groups to support the recovery and help build a strong foundation for the future. It is working with emergency management officials and others on plans for keeping communities safe during weather events through the end of this hurricane season, the press release said.

Longer term, the company will work with these groups, its regulators, owners of critical infrastructure and a broad group of stakeholders to create an action plan that is appropriate for the unique conditions in Hawai‘i.