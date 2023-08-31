In response to the devastating wildfires and immediate needs in the community, media moguls Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson announced the establishment of “People’s Fund of Maui” to distribute cash directly to those who were displaced and affected by the fire. The fund is launching with an initial $10 million donated by Winfrey and Johnson and a call to action for others to contribute to this meaningful and ongoing relief effort.

“Collaborating closely with an esteemed advisory board and support from the local community and respected elders, this new fund will serve as a bridge to provide cash directly to the families and individuals affected so that they can personally determine how best to use the funds for themselves,” according to a news release announcement.

Every adult resident (18 and over) who lives in the affected area and was displaced by the wildfires in Lahaina and Kula is eligible to receive $1,200 per month to help them through this period of recovery, according to the announcement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“I have been meeting with people throughout the community that were impacted by the fires over the last few weeks, asking what they most needed and how I could be of service,” said Oprah Winfrey. “The main thing I’ve been hearing is their concern about how to move forward under the immense financial burden. The community has come together in so many wonderful ways, and my intention is to support those impacted as they determine what rebuilding looks like for them.”

“As people around the world watched the catastrophic loss and devastation caused by the Maui wildfires, they also witnessed the great spirit and resilience of our Polynesian culture and the tremendous strength of the people of Maui. Even in the most difficult of times, the people of Maui come together, and we rise – that’s what makes us stronger,” said Dwayne Johnson. “We are beyond grateful to be working alongside esteemed community leaders of Maui to launch the People’s Fund of Maui. These leaders are offering their guidance to ensure our fund can put money directly in the hands of those individuals most affected. To all who have already offered your help, thank you for your support and for those wanting to help now, your prayers and resources are a welcome assistance for those displaced within the Maui community. I also want to offer my profound gratitude to all the first responders, local organizations and every individual who has worked tirelessly on the ground responding to this crisis.”

To contribute to People’s Fund of Maui visit PeoplesFundofMaui.org. All net proceeds will go to those directly impacted in Maui.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

If you are an impacted resident, please visit the website for more information HERE.

The creation of the fund was done with guidance, insights, and the blessing of community elders, leaders and residents including Hōkūlani Holt-Padilla, Keali’i Reichel, Archie Kalepa, Ekolu Lindsey, Kimo Falconer, Tiare Lawrence, Kaimana Brummel, Kaleikoa Ka’eo, Brian Keaulana, Kaimi Kaneholani, Henohea Kāne, Paele Kiakona, Ed Suwanjindar, Shep Gordon and Jason Momoa.

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson Launch ‘People’s Fund of Maui’ to Provide Immediate and Ongoing Assistance to Those Devastated by the Maui Wildfires. They are pictured here with revered Kumu Hula Hōkūlani Holt-Padilla.

People’s Fund of Maui is a fund of the Entertainment Industry Foundation, a Charity Navigator Four-Star Charity that meets all 20 Better Business Bureau charity standards and carries the Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency. The initial funding is being provided by Oprah Winfrey through the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation, and Dwayne Johnson.