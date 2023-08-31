The State of Hawaiʻi and Maui County have launched the Maui Disaster Support Call Center to provide a central assistance hub for community members affected by the Maui wildfires.

The number: 808-727-1550. The call center will operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. HST daily.

It offers information, updated daily, about feeding operations, social services, state-run housing options and other services. The call center’s services will evolve with the changing needs of the community.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The Maui Disaster Support Call Center will help coordinate the different threads of state and local assistance available to our kamaʻāina,” said James Barros, Administrator of the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency. “Simplifying access to these services ensures that survivors find solutions and a compassionate pathway to long-term recovery.”

Community members seeking direct assistance also are encouraged to contact:

The Federal Emergency Management Agency at 800-621-3362 for federal disaster assistance.

The American Red Cross at 800 733-2767 for information about shelter, locating survivors and other non-government support services.

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health hotline for non-emergency medical and mental health needs for survivors, available at 833-833-3431 or 808-586-4468, Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. HST.