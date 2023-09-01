Edwin Torres will lead the Outrigger Kā‘anapali Beach Resort as its general manager.

Outrigger Hospitality Group, finalized its acquisition of the 11-acre, 432-room Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel on July 26, 2023 – which has since been renamed the Outrigger Kā‘anapali Beach Resort. It is located on Kā‘anapali Beach, which was recently ranked as the No. 1 Beach in the US and No. 10 in the World by TripAdvisor.

As of Sept. 1, Edwin Torres will lead the resort as its general manager with a commitment to helping families and the community in the aftermath of the Lahaina wildfires.

Torres has been complex general manager, overseeing both the Outrigger Waikīkī Beachcomber Hotel and ʻOhana Waikīkī East by Outrigger since February of this year. Before that, he was general manager of Outrigger Waikīkī Beachcomber Hotel since 2021 – Hawai‘i’s first craft hotel which he brought to No. 1 on TripAdvisor out of 94 hotels on Oʻahu.

Torres’ Outrigger career began as food and beverage director at the Outrigger Guam Beach Resort. His industry experience includes director of event operations for the Grand Hotel Marriott in Point Clear, Alabama; food & beverage director at W Retreat & Spa Vieques Island, Puerto Rico and for Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina in the British Virgin Islands.

“Edwin possesses the remarkable skill to cultivate a success-driven atmosphere, uniting his colleagues in a tight-knit ʻohana (family),” said Mike Shaff, senior vice president-hotel operations of The Americas in a company news release. “With great anticipation for Edwin’s journey, I have full confidence in his capacity to lead this renowned resort impeccably, particularly in the aftermath of the destructive fires in Lahaina.”