Updated FBI list: 385 people remain unaccounted for following the Lahaina wildfire
After some names were removed and others were added, there is little change to the number of unaccounted for individuals following the Lahaina Wildfires Disaster on Aug. 8, 2023. The Maui Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation today released an updated list showing 385 individuals who have been reported unaccounted for.
The FBI-validated list will be updated weekly, according to Maui Police Chief John Pelletier.
Since the first FBI-validated list, additional names were added, which include the following: MPD missing person reports (marked with an asterisk), reports from the American Red Cross, reports from the shelters, as well as individuals who called in to report unaccounted for but did not file a police report.
This updated list is the result of the first list of 388 names, which was released on Aug. 24, 2023. The release quickly resulted in finding 245 of those individuals were safe and removed from the list. Of the first FBI-generated list, 122 people remained unaccounted for.
More than 3,000 individuals have been found safe who were initially reported to be unaccounted for.
The names are being provided to the public to help identify anyone who can be accounted for.
Compiled by the FBI, the validated list includes names deemed credible as long as the following criteria were provided:
- The first name of the person who is unaccounted for
- The last name of the person who is unaccounted for
- A verified contact number for the person who reported the individual as unaccounted for
The Maui Police Department needs the public’s help in providing information on anyone who is reported unaccounted for and whose name is on this list but can be accounted for.
The FBI requests anyone who may have any information related to those names on the list to call the FBI at 888-814-7693 or go to www.fbi.gov/MauiFires as soon as possible.
- If you believe an individual is still unaccounted for and their name is not included on the credible list of names, contact the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400 or email [email protected] to file a missing person’s report.
- If you are an immediate family member (parent, sibling, or child) of an individual you believe is still unaccounted for, visit the Family Assistance Center in the Monarchy Ballroom at the Hyatt Regency in Kāʻanapali to provide a DNA sample to assist with the identification process.
- If you live outside of Maui, contact the FBI at 888-814-7693 or go to www.fbi.gov/MauiFires
“While we recognize the importance of public awareness, we also emphasize the sensitivity and privacy surrounding these cases. Our priority is to protect the rights and dignity of those involved, including the unaccounted-for persons and their families. We request that everyone respect their privacy during this challenging time,” police said in a press release.
The list includes the following names:
- Abihai , Louise* case # 66
- Acacia , Kristell case # 67
- Aina-Lucas , Chrisie Leona case # 3115
- Aki , Kayoko case # 102
- Alcantara , Rocky case # 111
- Alcantara , Junior case # 112
- Alcoran , Ivey case # 3116
- Allencastre , Dianne case # 3120
- Anbe , June* case # 132
- Andrews , Rob case # 140
- Aquino , Celest* case # 147
- Arndts , Carol case # 150
- Arndts , Greg case # 151
- Arredondo , Adriana case # 3125
- Arredondo , Angel case # 3126
- Artur , Babkov case # 3109
- Ashana , Rochelle case # 3127
- Averill , Shaun case # 2426
- Bach , Paul case # 171
- Baclig , Angelica* case # 173
- Bales , Christopher case # 3111
- Baron , Howard case # 3138
- Bean , Joseph case # 199
- Belvedere , Betty case # 209
- Berberian , Gregory James case # 3144
- Bernabe , Luz* case # 214
- Best , Dorothy case # 221
- Bolin , Mariellyn case # 3151
- Bond , Josh case # 3106
- Borrowman , Hatsuno case # 3152
- Botelho , Larry case # 244
- Brandt , Jack case # 3155
- Brown , Melinda case # 256
- Bryant , Akili case # 1949
- Buen , Maurice* case # 264
- Bulatao , Alex case # 265
- Bulawan , Travis (aka, Kawai) case # 266
- Bulucan , Kirsten case # 267
- Bupp , Justin case # 2691
- Burgess , Donald case # 270
- Burgo , Alfred case # 3158
- Burgos , Marcos “Javier” case # 2590
- Burke , Kevin case # 274
- Burnt , Andrew case # 277
- Butler , Kim case # 2568
- Caballes , Florina case # 2300
- Camera , Bree case # 3165
- Carter , Catherine case # 3166
- Carvalho , Mark Wayne case # 308
- Castillo , Brile case # 316
- Castillo , Ediomede* case # 322
- Chester-Steele , Kiani case # 3169
- Ching , Cedrick case # 338
- Chow , Lani case # 340
- Christe , Lilian case # 342
- Chun , Liz case # 347
- Clark , Karoline case # 351
- Clarke , Jayson case # 352
- Co , Mark (aka Casuyon) case # 357
- Cochran , Jay case # 3113
- Collins , Christine Delora case # 369
- Coloma , Lydia* case # 372
- Colvin , Marilyn case # 2629
- Constantino , Allen* case # 381
- Coonradt , Cassie case # 386
- Cooper , Stephen case # 387
- Cordero , Brian case # 2684
- Criste , Darnell case # 412
- Crowder , Carol case # 2554
- Cuellar , Candace (aka Dulce) case # 3173
- Dagulo , Johenel case # 3174
- Dagulo , Ousay case # 3175
- Darling , Crystal case # 2572
- Davenport , Joni case # 433
- Davenport , Brent case # 432
- David , Annette case # 2309
- David Vincente , Avelino case # 3440
- Davis , Leah case # 435
- Debar , Keeley case # 442
- Dehoyos , Marisa case # 447
- Del Valle Arce , Gary case # 448
- Dennison , Debbie case # 2587
- Dias , Marilou case # 475
- Didier , Emilia case # 3181
- Doll , Casey case # 3442
- Doll , Brandi case # 3441
- Domingo , Ederlina case # 493
- Dunn , Oscar case # 514
- Durdin , Sydney case # 2672
- Ed , Bartholomew case # 188
- Edwards , Kirsten case # 2706
- Eichenbaum , Ingrid case # 531
- Eliason , Jean (Jeanne)* case # 532
- Eliza , Yesenia/Yezenia case # 2442
- Elm , Bridgett case # 3454
- Emeson , Damion case # 3444
- Evans , Blake case # 553
- Ezuka , Moana Kaapa case # 3220
- Fernandez , Christian case # 572
- Fields , Bob case # 574
- Filiai , Lotima case # 3029
- Filiai , Lupe (Dianalupe) case # 3030
- Fink , William case # 2660
- Flores , Ricardo case # 586
- Foster , Andrea case # 3194
- Foster , John case # 3455
- Fox , Randy case # 595
- Francis McCartin , Michael case # 1148
- Frank , Scott case # 597
- Frazier , Daryl case # 598
- Freitas , Ipolani case # 600
- Frey , Kalani case # 602
- Funk , Sharon case # 3451
- Funk , Larry case # 2699
- Galac , Marin case # 3423
- Galarita , Allen case # 3456
- Galbraith , Todd case # 3403
- Garcia , Filberto case # 630
- Gardner , Marisela case # 3198
- Garrett , William case # 637
- Gilliland , Mae case # 648
- Gines , Brian case # 3199
- Gordon , Michael case # 668
- Grandin , Maria-Florencia Leon case # 3428
- Greene , Sidney case # 677
- Grimley Silva , Nancy (aka Star) case # 2474
- Hamilton , Raymond case # 3108
- Hammerschmidt , Michael case # 701
- Harriman , Scott case # 710
- Hartman , Jay Vaughn case # 715
- Hashimoto , Allen case # 716
- Haughty , Jackie case # 720
- Henault , Matt case # 733
- Herfert , Elaine case # 737
- Hernandez , Connie case # 744
- Hill , Joseph case # 756
- Ho , Maureen case # 764
- Hofstedder , Winna case # 3207
- Hogan , Larry case # 768
- Holland , Kathleen case # 3208
- Huliganga , Pearla case # 783
- Hutchins , Kurt case # 790
- Hyun , Mark case # 793
- Ia , Aliavu case # 2711
- Ildefonso , Fallen case # 802
- Imperial , Rafael* case # 804
- Inovejas , Ernesto case # 808
- Iona , Jon “Kimo” case # 810
- Iona , Richard case # 809
- Ito , Joleen case # 812
- Jackson , Allen case # 821
- Jakubauskas , George case # 3214
- James Xander , Dylan case # 1920
- Jaramillo , Kalei case # 831
- Javellana , Cory case # 3216
- Jo Nelson , Tammy case # 1244
- Joe Carter , Buddy* case # 306
- Johnson , Bradish case # 3217
- Jones , Ronald case # 3219
- Jose Moore , Dwayne case # 1191
- Josefovicz , Jason case # 848
- Joseph Boehnke , Paul case # 3149
- Joy Remi Elloui , Elisha case # 1438
- Kahahane , Lehua Morgan case # 3439
- Kahoohalahala , Solomon case # 3221
- Kaita , Morris* case # 863
- Kalani , Chevy case # 867
- Kalua , Bonnie (Bernadette) case # 874
- Kam , Richard case # 3457
- Kaneshiro , Jason case # 887
- Kanohokula , BJ case # 890
- Kapu , Henry case # 2685
- Kavanagh , Alex case # 904
- Kealoha , Kawika case # 909
- Kempf , Stephanie case # 3225
- Keoni , Marcia case # 3112
- Kepner , Gary case # 3226
- Kerns , Michael case # 3227
- Killingsworth , Kathleen case # 3228
- Kinney , Tim case # 3229
- Kovalevski , Dvach case # 2460
- Koyama , Dennis case # 3416
- Kristy , Ronald case # 966
- Kuia , John case # 2461
- Kurose , Shelly case # 2536
- Kuykendall , Christopher case # 3243
- Lacap , Joe case # 2573
- Lacuesta , Jarend case # 975
- Lagpacan , Hector case # 976
- Lana , Ann Marie case # 977
- Lanaina , Noy case # 978
- Lasien , Christian Riese case # 3249
- Lawpaugh (or Lachance) , Caroline (Carolyn) case # 2550
- Lawry , Seneca case # 3458
- Lee Stevens , Elmer case # 2278
- Leitzke , Laurinda Lee case # 1009
- Leon-Guerrero , Tony case # 1014
- Lindbloom , Louis case # 3252
- Lindsey , Kathy case # 3254
- Lipka , Aymee case # 3100
- Lohaina , Mora case # 1040
- Lopez , Eduardo case # 1045
- Lukela , Daphne Emmalani case # 1060
- Lyerly , Linda case # 1067
- Lynn Rabbett , Sharon case # 3314
- Macadangdang , Ancieta case # 1073
- Maestas , Patrick case # 2473
- Mahnensmith , Michael* case # 1083
- Mahoe , Brian Haaheo case # 1084
- Mala , Pakele case # 2552
- Manlansing , Benjamin case # 1096
- Manno , Alex case # 1098
- Marie , Valerie case # 1110
- Martinez , Mei case # 1127
- Marzo , Julia case # 1128
- McCarthy , Lita case # 3421
- McGinn , Rich (Richard) case # 2556
- McKibben , Joseph (Joe) case # 1156
- Medina , Jorge case # 2413
- Melanio , Roger case # 1172
- Mellander , Mark case # 1092
- Milliken , Bruce case # 2559
- Misaka , Michael* case # 1181
- Montoro , Javier case # 2472
- Moral , Christopher case # 1194
- Moral , Donald case # 1193
- Morales , Susan case # 2352
- Morinho , Michael* case # 215
- Mosley , John case # 1211
- Mulligan , Denis case # 2724
- Music , Wendy case # 1220
- Musilac , Art case # 1222
- Musilac , Joanne case # 1221
- Musko , Sean case # 2565
- Natividad , Jema case # 1237
- Neakita , Katrina case # 1238
- Neilio , Sara case # 1240
- Nelson , Bryon case # 1243
- Nguyen , Jacqueline case # 1255
- Nica , Radu case # 3104
- Nishimoto , Wayne case # 1258
- Nishino , Kiley case # 3459
- Nitta , Lance case # 1260
- Nugent , Patrick case # 1270
- O’Donnell , Greg case # 1276
- Okuda , Jane case # 3293
- Oliver Recolizado(M) , Justin* case # 1428
- Olson , Johnny (aka, J.O.) case # 1283
- Omlan , Nora case # 2580
- Opoan , Tracy case # 1286
- Ortiz , Eddie case # 1289
- Osurman , Barbara case # 51
- Owens , Joseph case # 1292
- Owens , Robert case # 2478
- Pace , Iris case # 3296
- Pace , Carmen case # 3297
- Padagas Constantino , Leticia (Letty or Lety)* case # 382
- Padraic , Shawn case # 1299
- Pagan , K. (aka, Kiki) case # 1306
- Palacio , Pinoy Filipino case # 577
- Paletua , Sione case # 1315
- Palmer , Joseph* case # 2479
- Park , Diane case # 3302
- Payer , Jeffrey case # 1334
- Pearman , Billy case # 3305
- Peau , Afa case # 2363
- Peralta , Thomas case # 2661
- Peterson , Eric case # 1350
- Peterson , Patricia case # 3306
- Portillo , Susan case # 2547
- Pregoy , Jeremy case # 3105
- Prehn , George case # 3308
- Pritthard , Kris case # 3309
- Prudoehl , Matthew case # 3310
- Pulio Hoewaa , Matthew case # 3311
- Quesada , Fred case # 1395
- Quigley (or Kobatake) , Marybud case # 3312
- Quijano , Felimon* case # 1397
- Quitoriano , Ruth case # 3313
- Ramirez , Gabriel case # 1406
- Ramos , Rogelio (aka Rodger) case # 3315
- Recolizado , Victoria* case # 1429
- Reese , Caitlin case # 2586
- Reiley , Forest case # 3317
- Remegio_Jr. , Reginald case # 2781
- Revelina , Baybayan case # 192
- Ricco , Joe case # 1443
- Rice , Marlene case # 3319
- Richardson , Laura case # 3320
- Richardson , Catherine case # 2779
- Richardson , Suzanne case # 3321
- Richter , Dale* case # 2173
- Risko , Tom case # 3322
- Rivera , Angel case # 1461
- Roach , Hilary case # 1463
- Roballedo , Michael case # 1464
- Robert , Gary case # 3461
- Robles , Teresa Martinez case # 2990
- Rodes , Eleaya case # 1473
- Rodriguez , Bill case # 3326
- Roman , Sundance case # 1479
- Rosenlund , Yvonne case # 1486
- Ross , Mitchell case # 2807
- Rucutan , Rodolfo case # 2378
- Ruiz , Arnie case # 2548
- Ruiz , Laura case # 2549
- Ryan , Mike case # 1491
- Sabalo , Jay-are case # 1493
- Sagayaga , Gary case # 3328
- Sakalia , Seini case # 1502
- Sakaturi , Brandon case # 3107
- Sampaio , Luiz case # 3331
- Sampaio , Elisa case # 3330
- Sanchez-Cancino , Gabriel case # 2380
- Santiago , Chad case # 3462
- Santiago , Terrance case # 1517
- Saribay , Victoria case # 3334
- Schoewe , Preston case # 3443
- Schro , Chris case # 353
- Schultz , Sandy case # 1542
- Scott , Kalia case # 3336
- Semilano , Benedicto case # 2382
- Sharp , Kip case # 2384
- Skoda , Jakub (Jake) case # 1588
- Smith , Randolph David Chew case # 3080
- Smith , Michael case # 1601
- Smith , Natalie case # 1597
- Smith , Leslie case # 1598
- Smithson , Derek case # 1602
- Soares (Martinez) , Rachel case # 1605
- Solinski Hall , Susan* case # 1606
- Soliven , William case # 1607
- Spencer , Nathan case # 1618
- Spreiter , Tavers case # 1621
- St. Clair , Janet case # 1626
- Stalhut , Bryant case # 1631
- Steadman , Tamekka case # 2678
- Steinsdottir , Ellie case # 1642
- Sternberg , Keith case # 1644
- Stewart , Myrtle case # 3344
- Sukpan , Amornchai case # 3099
- Sullivan , Jeff case # 1656
- Sumeme , Melissa case # 1658
- Taeza , Mark case # 1666
- Taylor , Collin case # 2585
- Thomas , Terri* case # 1711
- Tilfas , Chelzlyn case # 1719
- Tobita , Dorrie case # 3465
- Tobita , Shirley case # 3464
- Tom , Ryan case # 1734
- Tomboc , Bibiana Lutrania Acosta case # 1739
- Tomboc , Rebeng (aka, Revelina) case # 1738
- Trejos , Franklin case # 3466
- Tripoli , Taylor case # 1752
- Turbeville , John case # 2641
- Turbin , Nick* case # 1766
- Underdown , Dax case # 1773
- Vagvala , Surendra case # 3351
- Vaikeli , Linda* case # 1784
- Vainikolo , Soni case # 1786
- Valledor , Jessie case # 2555
- Vanderhoof , Nancy* case # 2405
- Vazquez , Derek case # 1809
- Vazquez , Nicolas case # 3352
- Villar Martinez , Ivan case # 2991
- Villegas , Junmark Geovanie* case # 644
- Villegas , Adela* case # 1829
- Villegas , Joel* case # 1830
- Vu , Joseph case # 2498
- Wauke , Paul case # 898
- Weiss , Brian case # 1867
- Wert , Jerry case # 1876
- Wert , Sandra case # 1874
- White , T.K. case # 1881
- Wood , Willie case # 2638
- Wood , Meile case # 2637
- Wright , Kevin case # 1916
- Wright , Harlow case # 3467
- Wright , Isaac case # 1918
- Yell , Duane case # 3374
- Yim , Anita case # 1933
- Yokotaki , Victory case # 3375
- Young , Trinka case # 3376
To view the list online, visit www.mauinuistrong.info/unaccountedfor.