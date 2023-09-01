After some names were removed and others were added, there is little change to the number of unaccounted for individuals following the Lahaina Wildfires Disaster on Aug. 8, 2023. The Maui Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation today released an updated list showing 385 individuals who have been reported unaccounted for.

The FBI-validated list will be updated weekly, according to Maui Police Chief John Pelletier.

Since the first FBI-validated list, additional names were added, which include the following: MPD missing person reports (marked with an asterisk), reports from the American Red Cross, reports from the shelters, as well as individuals who called in to report unaccounted for but did not file a police report.

This updated list is the result of the first list of 388 names, which was released on Aug. 24, 2023. The release quickly resulted in finding 245 of those individuals were safe and removed from the list. Of the first FBI-generated list, 122 people remained unaccounted for.

More than 3,000 individuals have been found safe who were initially reported to be unaccounted for.

The names are being provided to the public to help identify anyone who can be accounted for.

Compiled by the FBI, the validated list includes names deemed credible as long as the following criteria were provided:

The first name of the person who is unaccounted for

The last name of the person who is unaccounted for

A verified contact number for the person who reported the individual as unaccounted for

The Maui Police Department needs the public’s help in providing information on anyone who is reported unaccounted for and whose name is on this list but can be accounted for.

The FBI requests anyone who may have any information related to those names on the list to call the FBI at 888-814-7693 or go to www.fbi.gov/MauiFires as soon as possible.

If you believe an individual is still unaccounted for and their name is not included on the credible list of names, contact the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400 or email [email protected] to file a missing person’s report.

to file a missing person’s report. If you are an immediate family member (parent, sibling, or child) of an individual you believe is still unaccounted for, visit the Family Assistance Center in the Monarchy Ballroom at the Hyatt Regency in Kāʻanapali to provide a DNA sample to assist with the identification process.

If you live outside of Maui, contact the FBI at 888-814-7693 or go to www.fbi.gov/MauiFires

“While we recognize the importance of public awareness, we also emphasize the sensitivity and privacy surrounding these cases. Our priority is to protect the rights and dignity of those involved, including the unaccounted-for persons and their families. We request that everyone respect their privacy during this challenging time,” police said in a press release.

The list includes the following names:

Abihai , Louise* case # 66

Acacia , Kristell case # 67

Aina-Lucas , Chrisie Leona case # 3115

Aki , Kayoko case # 102

Alcantara , Rocky case # 111

Alcantara , Junior case # 112

Alcoran , Ivey case # 3116

Allencastre , Dianne case # 3120

Anbe , June* case # 132

Andrews , Rob case # 140

Aquino , Celest* case # 147

Arndts , Carol case # 150

Arndts , Greg case # 151

Arredondo , Adriana case # 3125

Arredondo , Angel case # 3126

Artur , Babkov case # 3109

Ashana , Rochelle case # 3127

Averill , Shaun case # 2426

Bach , Paul case # 171

Baclig , Angelica* case # 173

Bales , Christopher case # 3111

Baron , Howard case # 3138

Bean , Joseph case # 199

Belvedere , Betty case # 209

Berberian , Gregory James case # 3144

Bernabe , Luz* case # 214

Best , Dorothy case # 221

Bolin , Mariellyn case # 3151

Bond , Josh case # 3106

Borrowman , Hatsuno case # 3152

Botelho , Larry case # 244

Brandt , Jack case # 3155

Brown , Melinda case # 256

Bryant , Akili case # 1949

Buen , Maurice* case # 264

Bulatao , Alex case # 265

Bulawan , Travis (aka, Kawai) case # 266

Bulucan , Kirsten case # 267

Bupp , Justin case # 2691

Burgess , Donald case # 270

Burgo , Alfred case # 3158

Burgos , Marcos “Javier” case # 2590

Burke , Kevin case # 274

Burnt , Andrew case # 277

Butler , Kim case # 2568

Caballes , Florina case # 2300

Camera , Bree case # 3165

Carter , Catherine case # 3166

Carvalho , Mark Wayne case # 308

Castillo , Brile case # 316

Castillo , Ediomede* case # 322

Chester-Steele , Kiani case # 3169

Ching , Cedrick case # 338

Chow , Lani case # 340

Christe , Lilian case # 342

Chun , Liz case # 347

Clark , Karoline case # 351

Clarke , Jayson case # 352

Co , Mark (aka Casuyon) case # 357

Cochran , Jay case # 3113

Collins , Christine Delora case # 369

Coloma , Lydia* case # 372

Colvin , Marilyn case # 2629

Constantino , Allen* case # 381

Coonradt , Cassie case # 386

Cooper , Stephen case # 387

Cordero , Brian case # 2684

Criste , Darnell case # 412

Crowder , Carol case # 2554

Cuellar , Candace (aka Dulce) case # 3173

Dagulo , Johenel case # 3174

Dagulo , Ousay case # 3175

Darling , Crystal case # 2572

Davenport , Joni case # 433

Davenport , Brent case # 432

David , Annette case # 2309

David Vincente , Avelino case # 3440

Davis , Leah case # 435

Debar , Keeley case # 442

Dehoyos , Marisa case # 447

Del Valle Arce , Gary case # 448

Dennison , Debbie case # 2587

Dias , Marilou case # 475

Didier , Emilia case # 3181

Doll , Casey case # 3442

Doll , Brandi case # 3441

Domingo , Ederlina case # 493

Dunn , Oscar case # 514

Durdin , Sydney case # 2672

Ed , Bartholomew case # 188

Edwards , Kirsten case # 2706

Eichenbaum , Ingrid case # 531

Eliason , Jean (Jeanne)* case # 532

Eliza , Yesenia/Yezenia case # 2442

Elm , Bridgett case # 3454

Emeson , Damion case # 3444

Evans , Blake case # 553

Ezuka , Moana Kaapa case # 3220

Fernandez , Christian case # 572

Fields , Bob case # 574

Filiai , Lotima case # 3029

Filiai , Lupe (Dianalupe) case # 3030

Fink , William case # 2660

Flores , Ricardo case # 586

Foster , Andrea case # 3194

Foster , John case # 3455

Fox , Randy case # 595

Francis McCartin , Michael case # 1148

Frank , Scott case # 597

Frazier , Daryl case # 598

Freitas , Ipolani case # 600

Frey , Kalani case # 602

Funk , Sharon case # 3451

Funk , Larry case # 2699

Galac , Marin case # 3423

Galarita , Allen case # 3456

Galbraith , Todd case # 3403

Garcia , Filberto case # 630

Gardner , Marisela case # 3198

Garrett , William case # 637

Gilliland , Mae case # 648

Gines , Brian case # 3199

Gordon , Michael case # 668

Grandin , Maria-Florencia Leon case # 3428

Greene , Sidney case # 677

Grimley Silva , Nancy (aka Star) case # 2474

Hamilton , Raymond case # 3108

Hammerschmidt , Michael case # 701

Harriman , Scott case # 710

Hartman , Jay Vaughn case # 715

Hashimoto , Allen case # 716

Haughty , Jackie case # 720

Henault , Matt case # 733

Herfert , Elaine case # 737

Hernandez , Connie case # 744

Hill , Joseph case # 756

Ho , Maureen case # 764

Hofstedder , Winna case # 3207

Hogan , Larry case # 768

Holland , Kathleen case # 3208

Huliganga , Pearla case # 783

Hutchins , Kurt case # 790

Hyun , Mark case # 793

Ia , Aliavu case # 2711

Ildefonso , Fallen case # 802

Imperial , Rafael* case # 804

Inovejas , Ernesto case # 808

Iona , Jon “Kimo” case # 810

Iona , Richard case # 809

Ito , Joleen case # 812

Jackson , Allen case # 821

Jakubauskas , George case # 3214

James Xander , Dylan case # 1920

Jaramillo , Kalei case # 831

Javellana , Cory case # 3216

Jo Nelson , Tammy case # 1244

Joe Carter , Buddy* case # 306

Johnson , Bradish case # 3217

Jones , Ronald case # 3219

Jose Moore , Dwayne case # 1191

Josefovicz , Jason case # 848

Joseph Boehnke , Paul case # 3149

Joy Remi Elloui , Elisha case # 1438

Kahahane , Lehua Morgan case # 3439

Kahoohalahala , Solomon case # 3221

Kaita , Morris* case # 863

Kalani , Chevy case # 867

Kalua , Bonnie (Bernadette) case # 874

Kam , Richard case # 3457

Kaneshiro , Jason case # 887

Kanohokula , BJ case # 890

Kapu , Henry case # 2685

Kavanagh , Alex case # 904

Kealoha , Kawika case # 909

Kempf , Stephanie case # 3225

Keoni , Marcia case # 3112

Kepner , Gary case # 3226

Kerns , Michael case # 3227

Killingsworth , Kathleen case # 3228

Kinney , Tim case # 3229

Kovalevski , Dvach case # 2460

Koyama , Dennis case # 3416

Kristy , Ronald case # 966

Kuia , John case # 2461

Kurose , Shelly case # 2536

Kuykendall , Christopher case # 3243

Lacap , Joe case # 2573

Lacuesta , Jarend case # 975

Lagpacan , Hector case # 976

Lana , Ann Marie case # 977

Lanaina , Noy case # 978

Lasien , Christian Riese case # 3249

Lawpaugh (or Lachance) , Caroline (Carolyn) case # 2550

Lawry , Seneca case # 3458

Lee Stevens , Elmer case # 2278

Leitzke , Laurinda Lee case # 1009

Leon-Guerrero , Tony case # 1014

Lindbloom , Louis case # 3252

Lindsey , Kathy case # 3254

Lipka , Aymee case # 3100

Lohaina , Mora case # 1040

Lopez , Eduardo case # 1045

Lukela , Daphne Emmalani case # 1060

Lyerly , Linda case # 1067

Lynn Rabbett , Sharon case # 3314

Macadangdang , Ancieta case # 1073

Maestas , Patrick case # 2473

Mahnensmith , Michael* case # 1083

Mahoe , Brian Haaheo case # 1084

Mala , Pakele case # 2552

Manlansing , Benjamin case # 1096

Manno , Alex case # 1098

Marie , Valerie case # 1110

Martinez , Mei case # 1127

Marzo , Julia case # 1128

McCarthy , Lita case # 3421

McGinn , Rich (Richard) case # 2556

McKibben , Joseph (Joe) case # 1156

Medina , Jorge case # 2413

Melanio , Roger case # 1172

Mellander , Mark case # 1092

Milliken , Bruce case # 2559

Misaka , Michael* case # 1181

Montoro , Javier case # 2472

Moral , Christopher case # 1194

Moral , Donald case # 1193

Morales , Susan case # 2352

Morinho , Michael* case # 215

Mosley , John case # 1211

Mulligan , Denis case # 2724

Music , Wendy case # 1220

Musilac , Art case # 1222

Musilac , Joanne case # 1221

Musko , Sean case # 2565

Natividad , Jema case # 1237

Neakita , Katrina case # 1238

Neilio , Sara case # 1240

Nelson , Bryon case # 1243

Nguyen , Jacqueline case # 1255

Nica , Radu case # 3104

Nishimoto , Wayne case # 1258

Nishino , Kiley case # 3459

Nitta , Lance case # 1260

Nugent , Patrick case # 1270

O’Donnell , Greg case # 1276

Okuda , Jane case # 3293

Oliver Recolizado(M) , Justin* case # 1428

Olson , Johnny (aka, J.O.) case # 1283

Omlan , Nora case # 2580

Opoan , Tracy case # 1286

Ortiz , Eddie case # 1289

Osurman , Barbara case # 51

Owens , Joseph case # 1292

Owens , Robert case # 2478

Pace , Iris case # 3296

Pace , Carmen case # 3297

Padagas Constantino , Leticia (Letty or Lety)* case # 382

Padraic , Shawn case # 1299

Pagan , K. (aka, Kiki) case # 1306

Palacio , Pinoy Filipino case # 577

Paletua , Sione case # 1315

Palmer , Joseph* case # 2479

Park , Diane case # 3302

Payer , Jeffrey case # 1334

Pearman , Billy case # 3305

Peau , Afa case # 2363

Peralta , Thomas case # 2661

Peterson , Eric case # 1350

Peterson , Patricia case # 3306

Portillo , Susan case # 2547

Pregoy , Jeremy case # 3105

Prehn , George case # 3308

Pritthard , Kris case # 3309

Prudoehl , Matthew case # 3310

Pulio Hoewaa , Matthew case # 3311

Quesada , Fred case # 1395

Quigley (or Kobatake) , Marybud case # 3312

Quijano , Felimon* case # 1397

Quitoriano , Ruth case # 3313

Ramirez , Gabriel case # 1406

Ramos , Rogelio (aka Rodger) case # 3315

Recolizado , Victoria* case # 1429

Reese , Caitlin case # 2586

Reiley , Forest case # 3317

Remegio_Jr. , Reginald case # 2781

Revelina , Baybayan case # 192

Ricco , Joe case # 1443

Rice , Marlene case # 3319

Richardson , Laura case # 3320

Richardson , Catherine case # 2779

Richardson , Suzanne case # 3321

Richter , Dale* case # 2173

Risko , Tom case # 3322

Rivera , Angel case # 1461

Roach , Hilary case # 1463

Roballedo , Michael case # 1464

Robert , Gary case # 3461

Robles , Teresa Martinez case # 2990

Rodes , Eleaya case # 1473

Rodriguez , Bill case # 3326

Roman , Sundance case # 1479

Rosenlund , Yvonne case # 1486

Ross , Mitchell case # 2807

Rucutan , Rodolfo case # 2378

Ruiz , Arnie case # 2548

Ruiz , Laura case # 2549

Ryan , Mike case # 1491

Sabalo , Jay-are case # 1493

Sagayaga , Gary case # 3328

Sakalia , Seini case # 1502

Sakaturi , Brandon case # 3107

Sampaio , Luiz case # 3331

Sampaio , Elisa case # 3330

Sanchez-Cancino , Gabriel case # 2380

Santiago , Chad case # 3462

Santiago , Terrance case # 1517

Saribay , Victoria case # 3334

Schoewe , Preston case # 3443

Schro , Chris case # 353

Schultz , Sandy case # 1542

Scott , Kalia case # 3336

Semilano , Benedicto case # 2382

Sharp , Kip case # 2384

Skoda , Jakub (Jake) case # 1588

Smith , Randolph David Chew case # 3080

Smith , Michael case # 1601

Smith , Natalie case # 1597

Smith , Leslie case # 1598

Smithson , Derek case # 1602

Soares (Martinez) , Rachel case # 1605

Solinski Hall , Susan* case # 1606

Soliven , William case # 1607

Spencer , Nathan case # 1618

Spreiter , Tavers case # 1621

St. Clair , Janet case # 1626

Stalhut , Bryant case # 1631

Steadman , Tamekka case # 2678

Steinsdottir , Ellie case # 1642

Sternberg , Keith case # 1644

Stewart , Myrtle case # 3344

Sukpan , Amornchai case # 3099

Sullivan , Jeff case # 1656

Sumeme , Melissa case # 1658

Taeza , Mark case # 1666

Taylor , Collin case # 2585

Thomas , Terri* case # 1711

Tilfas , Chelzlyn case # 1719

Tobita , Dorrie case # 3465

Tobita , Shirley case # 3464

Tom , Ryan case # 1734

Tomboc , Bibiana Lutrania Acosta case # 1739

Tomboc , Rebeng (aka, Revelina) case # 1738

Trejos , Franklin case # 3466

Tripoli , Taylor case # 1752

Turbeville , John case # 2641

Turbin , Nick* case # 1766

Underdown , Dax case # 1773

Vagvala , Surendra case # 3351

Vaikeli , Linda* case # 1784

Vainikolo , Soni case # 1786

Valledor , Jessie case # 2555

Vanderhoof , Nancy* case # 2405

Vazquez , Derek case # 1809

Vazquez , Nicolas case # 3352

Villar Martinez , Ivan case # 2991

Villegas , Junmark Geovanie* case # 644

Villegas , Adela* case # 1829

Villegas , Joel* case # 1830

Vu , Joseph case # 2498

Wauke , Paul case # 898

Weiss , Brian case # 1867

Wert , Jerry case # 1876

Wert , Sandra case # 1874

White , T.K. case # 1881

Wood , Willie case # 2638

Wood , Meile case # 2637

Wright , Kevin case # 1916

Wright , Harlow case # 3467

Wright , Isaac case # 1918

Yell , Duane case # 3374

Yim , Anita case # 1933

Yokotaki , Victory case # 3375

Young , Trinka case # 3376

To view the list online, visit www.mauinuistrong.info/unaccountedfor.